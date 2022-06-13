PARKWAY DRIVE Announced As Co-Headliner For 'ShipRocked' 2023

ShipRocked has announced PARKWAY DRIVE as the co-headliner for the 2023 cruise, joining FALLING IN REVERSE atop a bill that includes NOTHING MORE, SKILLET, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, GRANDSON, AYRON JONES and over a dozen others. The January 22-28, 2023 sailing on Carnival Magic will feature PARKWAY DRIVE's first American performance since spring of 2019.

PARKWAY DRIVE said: "After the last couple of years of chaos, we can't wait to share this unique experience with our fans…cruising and exploring one of the most beautiful parts of the planet by day and smashing the stage by night. We're so stoked this is happening and we'll see everyone on deck!"

The Australian juggernauts recently released a new single, "Glitch", marking their first new material since 2018's "Reverence". PARKWAY DRIVE have steadily evolved during their nearly 20-year history which includes six critically and commercially acclaimed studio albums (all of which achieved gold status in their home nation),three documentaries, one live album, nearly a billion total streams, and thousands of shows.

ShipRocked expands to six days for its 13th sailing. In addition to headlining performances from FALLING IN REVERSE and PARKWAY DRIVE, the ultimate rock music cruise vacation will also feature ShipRocked's resident all-star band THE STOWAWAYS, along with AYRON JONES, BAD OMENS, BONES UK, BRKN LOVE, D.R.U.G.S., DROPOUT KINGS, FAME ON FIRE, GIOVANNIE & THE HIRED GUNS, GRANDSON, LILITH CZAR, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, NONPOINT, NOTHING MORE, NOVA TWINS, RED JUMPSUIT APPARATUS, SKILLET, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, WAGE WAR, WARGASM and ZERO 9:36, and more to be announced.

ShipRocked 2023 departs from Port Canaveral, Florida with stops at Half Moon Cay in The Bahamas, Grand Turk in Turks & Caicos Islands, and Dominican Republic's Amber Cove. A very limited number of staterooms are still available at ShipRocked.com and a waitlist option will be offered once the cruise is sold out.

A floating music festival, a rock and roll summer camp held in the dead of winter, a family reunion for the growing number of ShipRockers who have forged lifelong relationships out of a shared passion for music (and an occasional bucket of beer),ShipRocked is the premier rock music vacation, offering dozens of performances and unique collaborations, artist-hosted events and activities, theme nights, and ample opportunity for fans and bands alike to unwind and create new friendships in tropical paradise.

Throughout the year, ShipRocked's community of "ShipRockers" — as well as others from around the world — are staying connected via "Making Waves - The ShipRocked Podcast", which launched in 2020 and is available for free through iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcasts. "Making Waves" features interviews with ShipRocked alumni artists, as well as other top music artists, actors and entertainment industry experts. It's distributed via Sound Talent Media / Evergreen Podcasts and is hosted by Chad Nicefield and Justin Press.