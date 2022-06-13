LACUNA COIL Announces Summer 2022 U.S. Tour

Italian heavy rockers LACUNA COIL have announced a U.S. tour for late summer. The 13-date trek will kick off on September 8 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and end of September 23 in Joliet, Illinois. Support on the trek will come from BUTCHER BABIES, UNCURED and LIONS AT THE GATE.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

Sep. 08 - HMAC - Harrisburg, PA

Sep. 09 - Artie's - Frenchtown, NJ

Sep. 10 - Blue Ridge Rock Fest - Danville, VA

Sep. 11 - The Underground At The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

Sep. 14 - The Rapids Theatre - Buffalo, NY

Sep. 15 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

Sep. 16 - The Chance Theater - Poughkeepsie, NY

Sep. 17 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

Sep. 18 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

Sep. 20 - Jergels - Pittsburgh, PA

Sep. 21 - King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

Sep. 22 - Crofoor Ballroom - Pontiac, MI

Sep. 23 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

As previously reported, LACUNA COIL will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its third studio album, "Comalies", by performing it in its entirety at a one-night-only concert on Saturday, October 15 at Fabrique in Milano.

LACUNA COIL's third album, "Comalies" was released on October 29, 2002 through Century Media Records. The LP, which featured the band's breakthrough single "Heaven's A Lie", has reportedly gone on to sell over 300,000 copies in the United States alone.

LACUNA COIL played its first show in front of an audience in more than two years on April 7 as the support act for APOCALYPTICA at the Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia.

Prior to the Atlanta concert, the last time LACUNA COIL played together was at the group's special September 2020 livestream event where the bandmembers performed their latest album, "Black Anima", in its entirety with no audience in attendance at the Alcatraz Club in Milan, Italy. That show was released as a live album, "Live From The Apocalypse", via Century Media.

LACUNA COIL hadn't played in front of a crowd since the completion of the band's South American tour in February 2020.

Four months ago, LACUNA COIL said that it had entered the studio to begin recording "a very special project." No further details have been made available.

In June 2021, LACUNA COIL singer Cristina Scabbia told Revolver that she and her bandmates didn't use the coronavirus downtime to work on new music. "We didn't want to force the fact that because we were home, we had to write music," she explained. "We always thought that to write music, you need to be inspired. And inspiration comes from the outside, comes from experiences that you have, things that you live. At least this is valid for us.

"Everything we do in a regular life, in a normal life enriches us and gives us input that we can put in our music," she said. "And also we like to write together. So, if Marco [Coti Zelati, bass] creates the basis of the music together with the other musicians in the band, then Andrea [Ferro, vocals] and I jump in with the lyrics and vocal lines. But we do that together. We need to enter in songwriting mode. So we didn't really like the fact that we had to write separately just because we have to put a record [together] because it's quarantine. Now we are starting to collect ideas 'cause we feel a little bit happier."

Scabbia continued: "We didn't want anything connected to the negativity of the pandemic… That's why I used my time to do something completely different. Because I know that what I did that it's completely different from what I usually do will make me start again to do what I did before with passion — with the same passion. I was just afraid that if I would have used all the downtime making music when I didn't really want to, it would have had a negative influence on me. And it would have been, like, 'I really don't want to do that.' And I also wanted to prove to myself that, yeah, music is main passion. I love what I do for a living, and I hope that I can do it until the day I die. But I also wanted to show myself that I can be capable of doing something else as well."

In February 2021, LACUNA COIL took part in an initiative dubbed "L'Ultimo Concerto?" (Last Concert) to highlight the uncertain future of music venues. Instead of delivering live performances as part of a scheduled free virtual stream, each of around 130 Italian artists was filmed taking the stage at a different venue and then standing there in silence as a way of commemorating the one-year mark since the first Italian venues closed.