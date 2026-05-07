PARTIZAN STUDIO Powers IRON MAIDEN's 50th Anniversary Across Stage And Screen

As British heavy metal legends IRON MAIDEN mark their 50th anniversary with the global "Run For Your Lives" world tour and the upcoming release of "Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition", Partizan Studio has created the animated visual world behind one of the most ambitious celebrations in rock history.

Following the recent release of the studio's work on the "Run For Your Lives" tour, which transformed IRON MAIDEN's classic 1980s and 1990s artwork into over two hours of immersive stadium-scale animation, Partizan Studio was invited back to create original animated sequences for "Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition", extending the band's mythology from the live stage to the cinema screen.

Produced by Partizan Studio and directed by Pete Candeland and Rick Thiele of Red Knuckles, the "Run For Your Lives" visuals were developed over 14 months with a global team of more than 50 artists, reimagining five decades of IRON MAIDEN iconography as high-definition animated worlds. Spanning moving matte paintings, traditional keyframe animation and Unreal Engine sequences, the work formed a complete visual language for the band's landmark anniversary tour, which played to over a million fans across its first European leg.

Now, in "Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition", that collaboration continues with newly created animation by Partizan Studio, produced specifically for the feature-length documentary. Directed by Malcolm Venville and produced by Dominic Freeman, the film traces IRON MAIDEN's journey from the pubs of East London to the world's biggest stadiums, combining unprecedented access to the band's official archives with exclusive interviews, rare performance footage, and new animated sequences of their legendary mascot, Eddie.

Created in close collaboration with bassist Steve Harris, snger Bruce Dickinson and manager Rod Smallwood, Partizan Studio's work across both tour and film forms a unified visual chapter in IRON MAIDEN's 50-year legacy.

"Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition" opens in cinemas worldwide from May 7.

Alongside the band, "Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition" features on‑camera reflections from prominent admirers, including Javier Bardem, METALLICA's Lars Ulrich and PUBLIC ENEMY's Chuck D, each speaking to MAIDEN's influence on music, culture and generations of fans worldwide.

Directed by Malcolm Venville ("Churchill At War") and produced by Dominic Freeman ("Spirits In The Forest - A Depeche Mode Film"),the "electrifying film offers an intimate look at [MAIDEN's] uncompromising vision and unwavering connection with their global army of fans," according to a press release.

Spanish illustrator Alberto "Akirant" Quirantes contributes newly created key art, following his work on IRON MAIDEN's 50th-anniversary coin for the Royal Mint, which was released to celebrate the band's milestone in 2025.

Formed in East London in 1975, IRON MAIDEN have grown into one of the world's most influential and enduring rock bands. Across 50 years they have released 17 studio albums, sold over 100 million records, and performed almost 2,500 concerts across 64 countries.

The documentary arrives as the band continues its two-year "Run For Your Lives" world tour, which included a triumphant homecoming performance at London Stadium a short distance from where it all began five decades ago.

A recently announced, one-of-a-kind, celebration named EddFest in historic Knebworth Park, England, on July 11 forms part of over 50 shows worldwide in 2026.