PAUL DI'ANNO Documentary Maker Is Looking For Archival Material From Early Days Of IRON MAIDEN

Wes Orshoski, co-director and producer of the acclaimed 2010 film "Lemmy" about the MOTÖRHEAD icon, is looking for any archival material of Paul Di'Anno in the earliest days of IRON MAIDEN through the mid-2000s for his upcoming documentary about the former MAIDEN singer.

Earlier today, Orshoski took to his Facebook page to write: "As many of you already know, I've been working on a film on ex-IRON MAIDEN frontman Paul Di'Anno for several years now. I'm wrapping up the film now and I'm looking for any archival video, photos (pro or amateur) & audio of Paul in the earliest days of MAIDEN through the mid-2000s, but especially 70s, 80s & 90s. (The rarer the better!!!) Looking to connect w/hardcore MAIDEN collectors who might have some video or audio interviews or live footage that people haven't seen before. Maybe you're an avid collector. Maybe you bought a bootleg a long time ago and it's in your garage or closet, maybe you were friends w/Paul and/or MAIDEN and filmed something yourself and never even thought about sharing it with someone. Maybe you took some photos of Paul in the 80s or 90s but never thought about 'em again (they don't have to be as beautiful as these Paul Natkin shots... they can be super raw!). Even if you think they're crap, I wanna see what you got! I'd love to hear from all you guys! If you have anything like this, please contact me here or at [email protected]".

Last December, Di'Anno spent time in Split, Croatia recording an album with his new project called WARHORSE. The band was formed earlier last year by Di'Anno and two guitarists/authors, Hrvoje Madiraca and Ante "Pupi" Pupačić.

WARHORSE previously recorded three songs, two of which — "Stop The War" and "The Doubt Within" — were released in May 2022 as a special DVD single along with Paul's video message to all fans who bought the single and thus helped raise funds for his recent knee operation.

Di'Anno recorded two classic albums with IRON MAIDEN — a self-titled effort in 1980 and "Killers" in 1981 — before being fired and replaced by Bruce Dickinson. He went on to front a number of other bands, including KILLERS and BATTLEZONE, and released several solo records.

The WARHORSE single marked Di'Anno's first music release after a seven-year hiatus due to severe health issues.

Di'Anno, who finally underwent his knee surgery in September 2022, played the first show since the operation on October 1 at the Keep It True Rising II festival in Würzburg, Germany.

In December, Paul was joined by Greek guitar virtuoso Gus G., well known in rock and metal circles for his work as Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist and as leader of his own band FIREWIND, for three concerts in Greece, where they played songs from MAIDEN's first two albums, "Iron Maiden" and "Killers".

In May 2022, Di'Anno came face to face with MAIDEN bassist Steve Harris for the first time in three decades before the band's concert in Croatia.

Harris, whose group kicked off the 2022 leg of its "Legacy Of The Beast" world tour at the 22,000-capacity Arena Zagreb, came out before the show to greet a wheelchair-bound Di'Anno and chat with him for a few minutes.

After his friendly meeting with Harris, Di'Anno stuck around long enough to watch some of MAIDEN's performance before leaving near the end of the set to avoid a huge traffic jam after the show.

Also in May 2022, Paul played his first full solo concert in seven years at the Bikers Beer Factory in Zagreb. The show was filmed and parts of it will be included in Orshoski's documentary.