PAUL RODGERS Has Never Had Any Issues With His Voice: 'I've Been Very Lucky'

During an appearance on yesterday's (Tuesday, September 12) episode of SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", legendary rock singer Paul Rodgers was asked what he does to keep his voice in such great shape after five decades. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think the key is you use your voice, but you don't overuse it. And I like a gargle in a little salt water. A little warm salt water, I find that's very good for… You can use it yourself for any kind of sore throat and for clarity of voice. And I'm blessed, I must say. It's a God-given gift, and I'm thankful."

Asked if he has ever had issues with his voice in his career, Paul said: "Not really, I'll be honest. No, I've had sore throats. But, no, no. I must say I've been very lucky."

Rodgers also talked about his routine and whether it involves vocal warmups and cooldowns. He said: "Ooh, I think you've gotta be careful. I do think you have to warm up. If I'm going on a big tour, for instance, I will warm up weeks before, getting more and more intense towards the first rehearsal. And in the first rehearsal, I'll step it up a bit. And then for the first show, I will step it up even further. And then the following day, you really feel it. So that's the time to kind of hum — you know, like bluesy like that — rather than rev it up really hard. You would never rev your car up if you got in it… It's not good for the engine. You wanna get the oils moving. It's the same with the body, with the voice. And basically, as well, I think you wanna stay as fit as you can and eat good food, eat nourishing food."

Rodgers previously talked about keeping his voice in shape in a May 2020 episode of "Ask Bad Company". At the time, he said: "It's something you live with, really. I do a lot of warming up before I go on stage. Actually, if I've got a heavy tour coming up — let's say BAD COMPANY or something like that — I'll warm up for weeks, maybe a month before. And I'll just do it very gently. And I just do that, really, until I feel stronger, and I do it more and more each day until I can get to full strength. And just warm it up. I drink a lot of ginger tea, 'cause I find that's really very helpful. It's healthy for the whole body, actually, as well. You just get ginger roots, peel it, stick it in a pan, boil it and put a couple of spoonfuls of honey in it. It's beautiful."

The 73-year-old British icon got his Canadian citizenship in 2011, four years after marrying British Columbia fitness expert Cynthia Kereluk, the 1984 Miss Canada title holder best known for the long-running series "Everyday Workout".

Rodgers ranked No. 55 on Rolling Stone's list of the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time.

Rodgers fronted QUEEN between 2004 and 2009. With Rodgers at the mic, QUEEN embarked on two world tours and released an album, "The Cosmos Rocks", in 2008. They amicably parted ways a year later when Rodgers returned to BAD COMPANY.

As vocalist with FREE, BAD COMPANY and THE FIRM in the 1970s and 1980s, Rodgers reportedly sold more than 90 million records.

Paul's new album, "Midnight Rose", is slated for release on September 22 via Sun Records. This is Rodgers's first solo LP of new music in nearly 25 years.