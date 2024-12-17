PAUL RODGERS Is Working On An Autobiography: It 'Will Be A Heartfelt Gift From Me To You'

Legendary singer Paul Rodgers has announced his plans to release an autobiography.

Earlier today (Tuesday, December 170, the iconic vocalist, best known for his work as the frontman of FREE, which had a Top 5 hit with "All Right Now" in 1970, as well as the frontman of the supergroup BAD COMPANY, took to his social media to write: "Hey everyone, Paul Rodgers here. Today, December 17 is my 75th birthday, that is approximately 27,375 days on this earth!

"As I celebrate this milestone, I want to share some news with you. I've started working on my memoir which will be a heartfelt gift from me to you. I'll open up about my early beginnings starting with FREE, BAD COMPANY, THE FIRM, Solo, QUEEN + PAUL RODGERS, plus before and beyond. I will also touch on my recovery from some serious life changing health challenges.

"To make it even more powerful, I'm reaching out to the fans, my friends, family, and fellow musicians to help contribute to the story from their perspective and that's where you come in. You may remember I've always loved and encouraged audience participation!

"I want to have your input, as you've all been a big part of this minstrel gypsy's journey. Please share your pictures and memories that relate to me to my website and we'll go through it and who knows, you just might find yourself in the pages of the book.

"Let's make this a collaborative project! Visit PaulRodgers.com for details on how you can be a part of this…

"With Love, Paul".

Rodgers's latest album, "Midnight Rose", came out in September 2023 via Sun Records. This was Paul's first solo LP of new music in nearly 25 years.

The now-75-year-old Rodgers suffered 11 minor strokes and two major strokes — one in 2016 and another in October 2019 — several years ago, leaving him unable to talk. Rodgers eventually underwent an endarterectomy, a procedure to remove plaque clogging a carotid artery, which posed a considerable risk to his vocal cords. It took Rodgers six months after the surgery to return to playing the guitar and singing and considerably longer than that to regain his full singing voice. Paul eventually returned to the studio in Vancouver and began recording "Midnight Rose".

The founding member of English supergroup BAD COMPANY along with guitarist Mick Ralphs, Rodgers has sold more than 125 million records worldwide in his 55-year career. In addition to BAD COMPANY, Rodgers formed and led two other legendary English bands to international success — FREE with guitarist Paul Kossoff, and THE FIRM with LED ZEPPELIN's Jimmy Page.

"Working with Paul gave me the opportunity to appreciate what an extraordinary vocalist and songwriter this man really is," Page said.

Rodgers was also instrumental in resurrecting QUEEN under the banner of QUEEN + PAUL RODGERS, which saw the group release an original album "The Cosmos Rocks", which marked the first time Rodgers released new, original music since his 1999 solo album "Electric". They also released several live DVDs including songs from both of their respective catalogs. He fronted the band for four years from 2004 to 2008 before leaving to return to his solo career and BAD COMPANY.

"[He's] simply the greatest blues/rock singer alive. Having now had the privilege to work with Paul, it is even more clear to me that Paul Rodgers is the rock/blues voice they all look up to," said Brian May, lead guitarist of QUEEN.

He added: "FREE's 'Fire & Water' album was our bible when we were starting out. I remember we were in the studio recording and Freddie [Mercury] was doing the vocal track. I made some suggestions and he said, 'I'm not Paul Rodgers. I can't do that!'"

LED ZEPPELIN's Robert Plant calls him "the voice of all British voices" and Rolling Stone magazine ranked him as "one of the greatest singers of all time." Some hit songs include "All Right Now", "Bad Company", "Feel Like Makin' Love", "Can't Get Enough", "Satisfaction Guaranteed" and "Radioactive".

Respected rock journalist Mick Wall, author of biographies on rock stars including Ozzy Osbourne, Jon Bon Jovi and Axl Rose, with bylines in publications such as Louder, Classic Rock and Kerrang!, believes "everyone knows that Paul Rodgers is one of the greatest singers in the world. What they are only waking up to is that there may never be another like him."