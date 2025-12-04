PAUL RODGERS On Skipping BAD COMPANY's ROCK HALL Induction: 'I Feel That I Dodged A Bullet By Doing That'

In a new interview with Igor Miranda of Rolling Stone Brasil, Paul Rodgers addressed his decision to skip BAD COMPANY's induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, which took place on November 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The legendary singer said: "About a week prior to leaving for rehearsals for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction and TV show, my blood pressure was very high and I started to have chest pains and heart palpitations. I saw my doctor, who absolutely forbid me to get on a plane. He recommended that I stay home, rest and remain calm, and I feel that I dodged a bullet by doing that. I am in the zen phase of my life and enjoy being immersed in a peaceful and calm life. I can sing again and play daily to a crowd of one."

Mick Fleetwood inducted the legendary hard rock band into the Rock Hall. Founding BAD COMPANY drummer Simon Kirke was then joined onstage by THE BLACK CROWES' Chris Robinson, HEART's Nancy Wilson and AEROSMITH's Joe Perry for a performance of "Feel Like Makin' Love", before Bryan Adams then took over the mic for "Can't Get Enough". After the performance, Kirke gave an acceptance speech, before a video message from Rodgers was played.

Rodgers told Rolling Stone Brasil: "My sister-in-law prepared a wonderful dinner for six and we watched the induction of BAD COMPANY into the Rock Hall on a very large TV. Simon's speech touched my heart and it must have been emotional for him performing as BAD COMPANY with just him."

He continued: "Sometimes reality hits hard. I would like to perform with him again at some point. I thought that everyone who performed — Simon, Bryan Adams, Chris Robinson, Nancy Wilson, Joe Perry, our bassist Todd Ronning and Spike Edney, QUEEN's musical director and keyboardist for, I think, the last 45 years — did not miss a beat.

"I was grateful that the Rock Hall allowed me to record my speech," Paul added. "I was told that they do not usually allow that. However, I was told it was a strict two minutes, no longer. I did not give my entire thanks in just two minutes, so I put my actual speech out on social media. Our friend Mick Fleetwood did a fine job inducting the band and I was very comfortable watching from home in Canada."

Speaking about BAD COMPANY guitarist Mick Ralphs, who died earlier this year, just weeks after finding out the band was going to be inducted into the Rock Hall, Rodgers said: "Mick was such a unique player, such a unique songwriter and such a unique man. I loved everything about him and his sense of humor was with him till the very end.

"I don't know if many fans realize this, but Mick spent the last eight and three-quarter years of his life in bed unable to walk or use his hands," Rodgers explained. "It was no life. He had suffered a major stroke and we tried to get him to hyperbarics, attempted to get acupuncturists and reflexologists in to see him but we were met with opposition, unfortunately. Since we weren't family, we had no control over his medical treatment. I was able to hire a solicitor and have him moved to a home that was in Henley where most of his friends and longtime love all live. Plus it was better suited to Mick's needs.

"I spoke to him often and in fact, the last conversation I had with him was just two days before he passed," Paul revealed. "At that point he was unable to speak, but I did manage to make him laugh one last time.

"Mick was one of those rare guitarists that you can identify by his sound within three notes; you know that it is Mick Ralphs. His tone was so rich and full. What a legacy he leaves behind in his music, his humor and in the way he treated others."

Rodgers also talked about his future plans, saying: "The main project we're working on at the moment are my memoirs. I've been working on it for the past year with a great writer Chris Epting. What we have been doing is approximately once a week we just chat on Zoom and it's become like talking to an old friend. He is so enthusiastic, inspired and interested in my story. These chats have reminded me of stories that were hidden in the way back machine in my mind.

"I had to be convinced to write my memoirs," he admitted. "I really didn't feel that my story was unique or special, I still see myself as just a lad from Middlesbrough, England, who got very, very lucky. Some days after our Zoom chat, I would sit in silence and think wow did that really happen? Think of some of the great guitarists I've played with — Jimmy Page, Paul Kossoff, Mick Ralphs, Brian May, Jeff Beck, the list goes on… Joe Bonamassa... I mean, how lucky am I?

"When I started reading some of the transcripts from the book, I reflected that it has been a unique, magical adventure and it's one that I do want to share," Paul added. "I'm hoping that I can inspire not just musicians, but people who can learn something from my life story. After the book comes out late 2026, we will probably turn our attention to preparing a documentary."

Rodgers and Kirke are the last two surviving members from BAD COMPANY's original lineup. Bassist Raymond "Boz" Burrell passed away in 2006 at the age of 60.

The now-75-year-old Rodgers suffered his first major stroke in 2016 and a second in October 2019, which required him to undergo a major surgery to recover from. At the time, Rodgers underwent a carotid endarterectomy, a procedure to remove plaque from the arteries running through your neck to your brain, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Ralphs died at the age of 81 due to complications from a stroke he suffered in 2016.

BAD COMPANY had been eligible for induction since 1999 and received its first nomination this year.

Thanks to Igor Miranda of Rolling Stone Brasil for providing original English-language quotes used in this story.