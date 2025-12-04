Birmingham Airport Name Change To OZZY OSBOURNE Won't Happen: 'The Answer Is No', Says Airport Boss

The boss of Birmingham Airport has shot down the idea of renaming it after Ozzy Osbourne.

Although a petition calling on the airport to change its name to Ozzy Osbourne International has attracted almost 77,000 signatures, the airport's CEO, Nick Barton, told BBC Radio WM it's not going to happen.

"Birmingham, amazingly, has an extraordinary list of fantastically influential people, going from historic people like Charles Darwin, as well as Robert Plant and Sir Lenny Henry but the answer is no," Barton said. "The airport name is so important for our future development of what we've got, which is a fantastic airport, but yet to grow significantly, which we will do on the back of its name."

Barton added that the airport is planning to honor Osbourne's legacy in the form of "a mural recognition of Ozzy and other greats in the area."

Two months ago, Birmingham Airport released a statement in which it said: "We are currently progressing an exciting homage to Ozzy Osbourne creating a greater sense of place for Birmingham and his fans.

"We know he was an inspiration to so many in our region proving talent, hard work and commitment can take you to all corners of the world and we are committed to honouring his legacy within our terminal space."

The airport's current name is simply Birmingham Airport and uses the code BHX.

Ozzy's daughter Kelly Osbourne threw her support behind the idea of renaming Birmingham's airport after him, telling BBC WM that it would be an "incredible tribute to him and the legacy that he has left behind". She added it would be fitting, because "this city made him, and he made this city".

Dan Hudson, who launched the petition to rename the airport Ozzy Osbourne International, took his campaign to a meeting of Solihull Council, where he told councillors: "Heavy metal was invented in this area by a man named Ozzy Osbourne in the late 1960s, instantly resonating around the world and having a global impact on generations upon generations of music fans.

"Ozzy died just three weeks after playing a record-breaking concert at Villa Park. According to the event's music director, it raised £140 million for various charities.

"I set up a petition to rename Birmingham Airport after Ozzy. Overnight it went stratospheric. The campaign has been covered in every corner of the globe giving our airport more international coverage than it has ever had before."

Dan said renaming an airport was "not without precedent in the U.K." citing Liverpool's John Lennon and Belfast's George Best airports. "There have been other petitions to honor Mr. Osbourne but this is by far and away the most realistic and popular," he added.

Ozzy died on July 22 of a heart attack, his death certificate revealed. The certificate filed in London also said Osbourne suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease.

A private funeral service for Ozzy was held on July 31 on the 250-acre grounds of the house the legendary BLACK SABBATH singer and his wife bought in 1993 in Buckinghamshire, England. Only 110 of Ozzy's friends and family members attended the service.

The day before the private funeral, thousands of fans gathered in the streets of Birmingham to pay tribute to Ozzy. Sharon, along with their children Aimée, Kelly and Jack, joined mourners for the emotional tribute.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin