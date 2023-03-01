PAUL STANLEY Blasts MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE After She Complains Of Harassment

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has blasted Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene after she claimed she was attacked in a restaurant Monday night "by an insane" woman and "screamed at by her adult son."

Greene, a Republican who represents northwest Georgia's 14th congressional district, first mentioned the alleged attack in a tweet late Monday night.

"I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane women [sic] and screamed at by her adult son," she wrote. "They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views. They are self righteous, insane, and completely out of control.

"I was sitting at my table, working with my staff, and never even noticed these people until they turned into demons.

"People used to respect others even if they had different views. But not anymore.

"Our country is gone."

In response, David Hogg, a survivor of the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida in 2018, wrote about an incident in which he was confronted by Greene. "Hate when that happens. I was attacked and screamed at in 2018 by an insane woman named Marjorie Taylor Greene. She had no respect for the privacy of me as an 18 year old school shooting survivor or my staff. She was self righteous, insane, and completely out of control," Hogg wrote.

Greene's tweet came weeks after she interrupted President Joe Biden's "State Of The Union" address.

"You lie! You lie! Liar," Greene shouted at Biden after he said Republicans want to cut Medicare and Social Security.

On Tuesday (February 28),Stanley shared Greene's tweet and wrote: "FRIGHTENING anyone buys into this drivel from someone whose tactics include repeatedly accosting, belittling & harassing so many who don't share her views. Ban books?? Divide the country up?? We are always better off being challenged by our freedom than by repression. Stand up."

A day later, Paul returned to Twitter to write: "Take a moment… The core of most of the divisiveness in this country is that NO NEWS SOURCE is reporting the news accurately & without a self serving agenda. Where can we find the truth, the whole truth & nothing but the truth?? Don't kid yourself. You & me are not getting it."

A spokesperson for Greene said the woman initially "introduced herself politely" and then began "berating" the congresswoman, while her son "started screaming expletives at the top of his lungs and came closer."

"I had to get in between him and the table because I had no clue what he'd do," the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said that restaurant personnel demanded the woman and her son leave and "moved us to a more private table."

This is not the first time Stanley has been critical of the way the American media reports its stories. Last August, the KISS frontman, who is in the middle of the band's "End Of The Road" farewell trek, took to his Twitter to share the logos of several major cable news networks — specifically Fox News, CNN and MSNBC — and he included the following message: "WANT TO HAVE A MORE UNIFIED COUNTRY? Have a more unified news! Not poisonous bickering & slanted distortions on BOTH sides. How can we form educated points of view when we're not getting the unbiased truth? We don't need networks pushing opinions. We need ACCURACY. We need FACTS."

In January 2020, Paul wrote on Twitter: "The divisive and dangerous climate in America is in large part the result of 24 HOUR 'NEWS' CHANNELS WHICH ARE IN FACT SKEWED AND BIASED POLITICAL OUTLETS . Any point of view can be backed up with some sort of documentation and 'expert' analysis and that is the key problem. News?!? No. We are watching slick entertainment channels pushing their own agenda and a reality which then becomes yours."

In June 2019, Paul tweeted out the BBC News logo along with the following message: "If You're Ready For News With Far Less Of The Game Show Slickness And Bias Of Our 24 News Networks You Might Try One Of The BBC Outlets. Less Exciting? YES! But Filling 24 Hours Is An Unnecessary Challenge That Has Turned Outlets Into Biased Fast Food Providers."

