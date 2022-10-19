PAUL STANLEY Blasts 'Mentally Ill' KANYE WEST For 'Speaking Nonsensically And Spewing Hate Speech' On TV

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has blasted NewsNation's Chris Cuomo for giving Kanye West a platform to spout anti-Semitic comments.

On Monday night (October 17),the rapper appeared virtually on NewsNation's "Cuomo" show to discuss the recent stances he's gotten backlash for, purchasing conservative social media app Parler and his mental health. During the 20-minute chat, West, who now goes by the mononym Ye, made more anti-Semitic comments claiming that the "Jewish underground media mafia" has it out for him and that he doesn't "believe in" the term anti-Semitic.

On Tuesday night (October 18),Stanley, who is Jewish, tweeted out a screenshot of Cuomo's interview with West and he included the following message: "If you saw someone on the street who was clearly disturbed, speaking nonsensically and spewing hate speech WOULD YOU INTERVIEW THEM ON TV?? This is a dangerous, self-serving version of click bait that legitimizes the ravings of someone who's mentally ill. We all deserve better."

Paul, who was born Stanley Bert Eisen, added in a separate tweet: "Let Me Be Clear. I don't advocate 'silencing' views. Everyone has the right to speak their opinion but not everything that happens or is said deserves the same coverage. Televising or putting in print someone's views needs to take into account the credibility of the speaker."

In response to Kanye's "Jewish underground media mafia" claim, Cuomo fired back: "Look, there is no Jewish media, cabal, mafia. That is a figment of either your imagination or a projection of a prejudice. You may have had bad business dealings with people — it's about those people. It's not about their religion or faith. And I know that you're intelligent and understand that when you target people because of their faith, other people may do so the same."

West responded bluntly: "And I don't tolerate it as a black person. What you just said was that you're trying to say that there isn't a collective — over 50 percent of the executives and CEOs in Hollywood are Jewish. You can't tell me what to do or feel."

Earlier in the month, Kanye sparked criticism for wearing a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt to the showing of his collection at Paris Fashion Week. He wore the same shirt while attending 9-year-old daughter North West's basketball game.

Nearly two and a half years ago, Stanley offered his words of support to Kim Kardashian for speaking out after then-husband West posted a series of tweets that had called his mental health into question.

In a 2018 interview with The New York Times, West said that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2017.

This past March, Stanley's KISS bandmate Gene Simmons said Kanye could use a "good bitch slap" because he was being an "a–hole" to Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

"At a certain point, if anybody misbehaves, a good bitch slap [works]," Simmons said.

Gene noted that he thinks Kanye is "a talented guy," but added that the rapper is also "out of his mind."

"It's serious stuff. This is your wife, the mother of your children," Simmons continued. "It's not childish. There’s something clinically wrong with him, as he's admitted. It's a psychological problem."

