PAUL STANLEY Criticizes KANYE WEST For Antisemitic Posts

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has seemingly weighed in on Kanye West's antisemitic statements in the rapper's latest posts.

In a since-removed tweet, West said he was "going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE," and also that, "You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," without specifying what group he was addressing.

Late Monday night (October 10),Stanley, who is Jewish, shared a photo of West and included the following message: "Mental Illness IS a disease but should NEVER be used to minimize the danger of hate speech, advocating anti-semitism and violence against religions or ethnicities. We have found ways over centuries to rationalize this behavior and viewed the atrocities that followed. SPEAK UP!"

Paul wasn't the only high-profile figure in the music industry to chime in on West's comments. Grammy-winning songwriter Diane Warren called for Kanye to be "banned for life everywhere."

"Also a little reminder Kanye, using the word death and Jews in the same sentence when 6,000,000 Jews were murdered, 2 out of 3 European Jews, is vile abhorrent and irresponsible," she tweeted Sunday, referencing the Holocaust.

Singer John Legend seemingly addressed West's social media comments Sunday, tweeting, "Weird how all these 'free, independent thinkers' always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism."

DISTURBED frontman David Draiman, who is also Jewish, tweeted: "Between @joerogan not calling @rogerwaters out on his antisemitic bullshit, @kanyewest going on an antisemitic rant, and then @elonmusk congratulating his friend (Kanye) on his @twitter reinstatement, it's been a rough week for us Jews. #Antisemitism".

Last week, Kanye sparked criticism for wearing a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt to the showing of his collection at Paris Fashion Week. He wore the same shirt Friday while attending 9-year-old daughter North West's basketball game.

Nearly two and a half years ago, Stanley offered his words of support to Kim Kardashian for speaking out after then-husband West posted a series of tweets that had called his mental health into question.

In a 2018 interview with The New York Times, West said that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2017.

This past March, Stanley's KISS bandmate Gene Simmons said Kanye could use a "good bitch slap" because he was being an "a–hole" to Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

"At a certain point, if anybody misbehaves, a good bitch slap [works]," Simmons said.

Gene noted that he thinks Kanye is "a talented guy," but added that the rapper is also "out of his mind."

"It's serious stuff. This is your wife, the mother of your children," Simmons continued. "It's not childish. There’s something clinically wrong with him, as he's admitted. It's a psychological problem."

