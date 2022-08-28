PAUL STANLEY Weighs In On Proposal Which Could Force Los Angeles Hotels To House Homeless

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has weighed in on news reports that Los Angeles voters will decide on a proposal in 2024 on whether hotels will have to offer vacant rooms to people experiencing homelessness.

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles City Council decided to put a ballot measure before voters that would require hotels in the city to make unsold rooms available to the homeless. The Los Angeles Responsible Hotel ordinance will go before voters in the primary election on March 5, 2024.

Earlier today (Sunday, August 28),Stanley, whose primary residence is in Beverly Hills, took to his Twitter to share a CNN article about the proposal, and he included the following comment: "We DO need a solution to people living on the streets BY CHOICE, those mentally ill, drug addicts, victims of misfortune… But NOBODY should live in fear for safety & health because another's "right" to set up tents near residences or be housed in a hotel.That's EVERYONE'S right".

In L.A. County, more than 60,000 people are homeless while more than 20,000 hotel rooms lie empty on the average night.

The new plan would require owners to inform the city how many vacant rooms they have at 2 p.m. daily, then fill those empty rooms with the homeless.

A similar idea has been attempted in other cities like Austin and Seattle.

A year and a half ago, Stanley defended his right to speak out on political issues, saying that he voices his opinions as a "proud citizen" of a country he loves deeply.

In January 2021, the KISS frontman took to his Twitter to write: "If You Are A Fan Who Now Feels My Opinions Are Alienating You, that is sadly your choice & not my intention. Do the entertainers you enjoy have to share your beliefs? Would you like it more if you didn't know? In many cases you'd be fooling yourself. I won't do that to you or me."

A week earlier, Stanley expounded on his reasons for being so vocal on social media, writing: "I voice my opinions as a proud citizen of this country I love deeply. My profession should't disallow that as we all have that right so many have fought & died protecting. I also understand that the people who would like me to stay quiet are those who don't share my views. Sorry."