PEARL JAM And OZZY OSBOURNE To Receive Honorary Clio Music Awards

Clio Music, the global competition celebrating creativity in music marketing and the use of music in advertising, announced that PEARL JAM and Ozzy Osbourne will accept honorary trophies at the 2024 Clio Music Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood on January 31.

PEARL JAM will be honored with a 2024 Clio Impact Award in recognition of their diverse creative pursuits, building an enduring and inspiring connection to their fans. Most notably, the band will be recognized for the ongoing practice of creating a unique poster for each individual concert date, many of which have won Clio Music Awards. The honor also recognizes the band's impactful philanthropic work through the Vitalogy Foundation, which to date has raised more than $50 million for organizations supporting issues such as abortion access, climate change and homelessness, and drawing attention to the fight against diseases such as Crohn's and ulcerative colitis and epidermolysis bullosa (EB). In addition to the impact of Vitalogy Foundation, the band also supports bassist Jeff Ament's Montana Pool Service, a project that funds the building of skate parks in Montana and South Dakota.

Ozzy will be recognized with the 2024 Clio Music Lifetime Achievement Award. As a solo artist and the frontman for BLACK SABBATH, Osbourne's musical talent, creative output and larger than life persona has attracted legions of fans and led to the sale of over 100 million records. His Ozzfest tour has brought together a community of metal fans and launched the careers of many artists in the genre. And with "The Osbournes", his rock and roll royal family let viewers in on their sensational lives and forever changed reality TV. With this award, Clio Music celebrates Osbourne's creative legacy, enduring impact on popular culture and the numerous Clio Music Award-winning campaigns in which he's appeared, including 2024's "Patient Number 9" album campaign.

"This show marks the 10th anniversary of the Clio Music Awards and we're thrilled to be doing it bigger than ever before," said Michael Kauffman, executive director of Clio Music. "We're hosting our event during Grammy week in Los Angeles for the first time and we've got an incredible lineup of honorees, Grand Clio winners and other surprises. I look forward to getting together with our community and celebrating the groundbreaking creativity that we're recognizing with our awards this year."

The 2024 Clio Music Awards will also feature a performance by Lu Kala, a Congolese-Canadian singer/songwriter presented by Kobalt, last year's Clio Music Publisher Of The Year.

In partnership with Billboard, an executive from the global music authority will present the Billboard & Clio Music Marketing Visionary Award, which celebrates an executive who has exhibited a consistent dedication to centering music in creative marketing endeavors in innovative, thoughtful, and impactful ways. Other awards handed out on stage by host Jai Rodriguez will include the Grand Clio Music Awards and the Agency, Brand, Publisher and Label Of The Year.

For a list of 2024 Clio Music Awards preliminary winners and Of The Year Finalists, visit Clios.com/music.

Photo credit: Danny Clinch