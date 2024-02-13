PEARL JAM Announces 'Dark Matter' 2024 World Tour

In support of its upcoming album "Dark Matter", PEARL JAM will head out on a world tour this year, marking the first time the band has announced a new album and tour simultaneously and first time the group has unveiled all worldwide tour dates at once. Their global tour, hitting nine countries and 25 cities, kicks off at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, and will cover much of North America including shows at Wrigley Field, Madison Square Garden, Fenway Park, and their first hometown performance in six years at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, the world's first net zero certified arena.

The tour continues with performances in Europe, including their first performance at London's brand new and state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, through September, followed by the group's long-awaited ten-year return to New Zealand and Australia this November.

Special guests DEEP SEA DIVER (North America Leg 1),Glen Hansard (North America Leg 2),THE MURDER CAPITAL (Europe),Richard Ashcroft (Dublin and London) and PIXIES (Australia and New Zealand) will serve as support for these dates.

Tickets will be available two ways:

1. A Ten Club members-only presale will be held through Ticketmaster Request for eligible members. Only paid Ten Club members active as of Monday, February 12 are eligible to participate in this presale. More info at pearljam.com

2. Fans can register for a chance to participate in the "Dark Matter" world tour 2024 registration sale at shops.ticketmasterpartners.com/pearl-jam by Sunday, February 18 at 11:59 p.m. local time for Europe, Australia and New Zealand shows and by Sunday, February 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT for North America shows. This will be the only way for fans to participate in the onsale. Registration does not guarantee access to the sale.

The tour will use all-in pricing across all North America and Europe shows to ensure the ticket price listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of fees.

For fans in North America who can't use their tickets, PEARL JAM and Ticketmaster will offer a Fan-to-Fan Face Value Ticket Exchange beginning at a later date to give fans the best chance to buy tickets at face value. To help protect the Exchange, PEARL JAM has also chosen to make tickets for this tour mobile only and restricted from transfer. This applies to all shows except those in Illinois and New York where non-transferability is prohibited by law. You must have a valid bank account or debit card within the country of the event(s) in order to sell through the Fan-to-Fan Face Value Ticket Exchange.

"Dark Matter" world tour dates:

May 04 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

May 06 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

May 10 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

May 13 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

May 16 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 18 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

May 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

May 25 - Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Festival

May 28 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

May 30 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Jun 22 - Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park

Jun 25 - Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

Jun 29 - London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Jul 02 - Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne

Jul 03 - Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne

Jul 06 - Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

Jul 08 - Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

Jul 11 - Madrid, SE @ Mad Cool Festival

Jul 13 - Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

Aug 22 - Missoula, MT @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Aug 26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug 29 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Aug 31 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Sep 03 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sep 04 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sep 07 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sep 09 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sep 12 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Sep 15 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Sep 17 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Nov 08 - Auckland, NZ @ Go Media Stadium Mt Smart

Nov 13 - Gold Coast, AU @ Heritage Bank Stadium

Nov 16 - Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium

Nov 21 - Sydney, AU @ Giants Stadium

PEARL JAM's twelfth studio album, "Dark Matter", will be released on April 19, 2024 via Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records. The LP's title track can be streamed below.

"Dark Matter" was helmed by Grammy Award-winning producer Andrew Watt and is PEARL JAM's first release since 2020's "Gigaton".

In 2023, the members of PEARL JAM — Eddie Vedder (vocals),Jeff Ament (bass),Stone Gossard (rhythm guitar),Mike McCready (lead guitar) and Matt Cameron (drums) — retreated to Shangri-La Studios in Malibu where they simply plugged in and played under Watt's watch. Writing and recording in a burst of inspiration, "Dark Matter" was born in just three weeks. As a result, "Dark Matter" channels the shared spirit of a group of lifelong creative confidants and brothers in one room playing as if their very lives depended on it. All of the blood, sweat, tears, and energy of a storied career felt renewed and poured into this one body of work.

The PEARL JAM bandmembers personally previewed the record with a listening party at the iconic Troubadour in West Hollywood during Grammy week:

Vedder said: "I'm getting chills, because I have good memories. We're still looking for ways to communicate. We're at this time in our lives when you could do it or you could not do it, but we still care about putting something out there that is meaningful and we hopefully think is our best work. No hyperbole, I think this is our best work."

Ament added: "What Ed said about getting us in a room at this point, we felt like we were about to make a really important record. A lot of that had to do with the atmosphere Andrew set up. He has encyclopedic knowledge of our history, not only as a band and how we wrote songs, but as players. He could pinpoint things we did on old songs to the point where I was, like, 'What the fuck is he talking about?' His excitement was contagious. He's a force. I just want to say thanks for keeping us on track. I couldn't be prouder of us as a band. I feel so grateful for the fans, but mostly for my brothers and these people I've made music with."

The band is celebrating indie record stores with the release of a special edition of "Dark Matter" on April 20. Only at participating stores as part of Record Store Day. Get more information and find stores at www.recordstoreday.com

"Dark Matter" album packaging features light painting art by Alexandr Gnezdilov. Light painting is an artistic form of photography where images are created by adjusting a camera's exposure for an extended period and using a light source, such as a flashlight, to "paint" in the dark. The album cover art was crafted using a large self-made kaleidoscope. Each letter visible on the cover was individually captured and handwritten midair with a specially designed flashlight to create the pearlescent effect.

Photo credit: Danny Clinch