BRET MICHAELS On 'Parti-Gras 2.0' Tour With DON FELDER, LOU GRAMM, DEE SNIDER: 'So Many Hits, It's Illegal'

POISON frontman Bret Michaels has partnered with Live Nation for the second edition of his solo touring festival, "Parti-Gras". The 2024 trek includes appearances by Don Felder, formerly of THE EAGLES, Lou Gramm of FOREIGNER, Dee Snider of TWISTED SISTER, and Michaels's good friend and country artist Chris Janson.

Presented by Live Nation, the six-city limited date run of this exact lineup kicks off on July 12 in Noblesville, Indiana, at the Ruoff Music Center, and includes a show Saturday, July 13 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, as well as Saturday, August 3 in Alpharetta, Georgia, Friday, August 23 in Clarkston, Michigan, Friday, August 24 in Holmdel, New Jersey, and the tour finale on August 31 in Gilford, New Hampshire, at BankNH Pavilion.

Although the Bret Michaels "Parti-Gras" rolls on in many different forms, it will only be at these six specific Live Nation amphitheaters that fans will see this exact lineup together.

Speaking to Stu of 104.5 WJJK Indy's Classic Hits, Bret stated about "Parti-Gras" (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "This is a music festival. When I was putting this together, I said this has to be truly a nothing-but-a-good-time, nothing-but-a-good-vibe music festival. I want it to be with people that are my friends. I admire their music. I admire their attitude and character. And this year, think about this lineup."

He continued: "First of all… And I love all kind of music. If you come to any of my 'Parti-Gras', whether it's the soul fire festivals, or we call them the Mad Mountain Michaels Fest, there's different versions of 'Parti-Gras'. This one is 2.0... And this lineup, it all kicks off, first and foremost, with Don Felder of THE EAGLES playing all THE EAGLES hits. This is one of my good friends who helped to write one of the greatest songs in music history with 'Hotel California'. And then 'Life In The Fast Lane', you've got 'Take It Easy'. I mean, the list… I don't even know where to begin. He has so many hits. And then you've got Chris Janson — country sensation, my good friend. We did 'CMT Crossroads' together all this week airing, and he's got the No. 1 song in country music, plus my favorite song, 'Buy Me A Boat'. But he's such a rockin' country guy. His first song he ever learned to play was [POISON's] 'Talk Dirty To Me'. No lie — that was his first song he ever learned to play on guitar and sing. And then you've got joining me on stage, besides Chris and Don Felder, later in the night, you've got Dee Snider of TWISTED SISTER doing his hits with me, you've got Lou Gramm, the original voice of FOREIGNER, who's got so many hits himself. I'm, like, 'Lou, why don't you just do the night yourself?' You mix this with POISON hits, TWISTED SISTER, FOREIGNER, you mix it with Don Felder, you mix it with Chris Janson, I said, 'This is so many hits, it's illegal.'"

Presale tickets go on sale starting on Tuesday, February 13 at 10 a.m. local time throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale which begins on Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. VIP meet-and-greet tickets are available for "Parti-Gras" at BretMichaels.com.

"Parti-Gras" 2024 tour dates:

Jul. 12 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Jul. 13 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 03 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 30 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 31 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

You never know what surprise guests will jump up as friends of Bret Michaels on the stage, whether it's star chef Guy Fieri, the "Impractical Jokers" or the "Pawn Stars", or unbelievable superstar musicians. The "Parti-Gras" is like Jimmy Buffett meets AC/DC meets POISON in a backyard barbecue setting. Michaels has even been known to drag fans up on stage during these arena and amphitheater shows and let them sing along.

Stated Rick Franks, global touring Live Nation: "After watching Bret Michaels bring an unbelievable party to the fans on 'The Stadium Tour' in 2022 and then bringing his nothing but a good vibe, high-energy performing to last year's 'Parti-Gras' tour, I'm excited to partner with him again on 'Parti-Gras 2.0' this summer."

In a statement announcing the tour, Michaels said: "I guarantee these festivals are a modern-day throwback to those epic tailgate bashes, overflowing with good vibes and nothing but positive energy."

Bret continued: "I created the 'Parti-Gras' festivals first and foremost as a fan of music, bringing along friends, bands and hit songs. I love it as a celebration of the music — no ego, just nothing but a good time. I like bringing fans up on the stage to sing…with the tough years we've been through, I wanted to bring the fans a night of having fun, singing big hit music, and I promise you that I really get into the details — all-killer hits, no filler. I want it to be an audiovisual experience. I want it to be a great time from the minute you come through the gates. Let your Mardi Gras flag fly with bandanas and beads. I want it to smell like summertime in the sun. I'm even pouring my own personal coconut rum into the hazers so everything smells good, looks good, sounds good and feels good. And, as the son of a veteran, always dedicating the show and my gratitude to the men and women that have served our country and given us the freedom to rock."

Chris Janson said: "'Parti-Gras' 2024 is gonna be one for the books, just like our 'CMT Crossroads' performance. Couldn't be more excited to announce that I'll be joining forces with one of my heroes and best buddies, Bret Michaels, for a big tour this summer. This is gonna be a helluva great time, with more positivity than you can imagine. It's nothin but a Good Vibe! Wooooo!"