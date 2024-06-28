  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

PEARL JAM Cancels London Concert Due To Illness

June 28, 2024

PEARL JAM has canceled its June 29 concert at London, United Kingdom's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Singer Eddie Vedder was suffering from vocal issues during PEARL JAM's concert on Tuesday (June 25) at Manchester Co-op Live after picking up an illness following the band's show in Dublin.

Earlier today (Friday, June 28),the Seattle rockers issued the following statement via social media: "The PEARL JAM concert scheduled for Saturday, June 29th at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London has regrettably been canceled due to illness in the band.

"This decision was the last thing we wanted to have to make, especially as we know so many of you made travel plans based on the tour schedule. There was simply no other option based on our current health and also having to avoid further damage.

"We couldn't be more disappointed to not play one of our favorite cities this tour. Despite best efforts, rescheduling was not possible at this time due to existing schedule commitments.

"We are deeply grateful for your support and sincerely apologize to the incredible PEARL JAM community for the inconvenience and disappointment. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase."

PEARL JAM is scheduled to perform in Berlin, Germany next week.

The band is continuing to tour in support of its twelfth studio album, "Dark Matter", which was released in April via Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records.

In 2023, PEARL JAM retreated to Rick Rubin's Shangri-La Studio in Malibu, California where they simply plugged in and played under producer Andrew Watt's watch. Writing and recording in a burst of inspiration, "Dark Matter" was born in just three weeks.

The Pearl Jam concert scheduled for Saturday, June 29th at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London has regrettably been...

Posted by Pearl Jam on Friday, June 28, 2024

Find more on Pearl jam
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).