PEARL JAM Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of 'Vs.' With New Spatial Audio Mix

PEARL JAM and Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, commemorate the 30th anniversary of the band's seminal sophomore full-length offering "Vs." with a series of special releases.

"Vs." will be available in new vinyl and cassette configurations via various partners on November 17. PEARL JAM's own Ten Club features an exclusive 2LP Dreamsicle (translucent orange with white swirls) color variant vinyl and clear cassette. Target offers its own 1LP exclusive clear vinyl, an international clear vinyl will also be available outside of the United States, and a new black 2LP vinyl will be available in participating retailers.

Additionally, PEARL JAM and Legacy Recordings will unveil a brand new Atmos spatial audio mix of the album releasing tomorrow (October 20) on Apple Music alongside new visualizer videos for each track on the album.

PEARL JAM arrived like a tidal wave with "Ten" in 1991, unassumingly emerging as one of the most popular bands in rock music and culture at large. With all eyes on them for a follow-up, the musicians opted to hold nothing back, cut deeper, and deliver a dark and dynamic 12-track opus in the form of "Vs." Powered by classics such as the heartbreakingly introspective "Daughter", acoustic nostalgia of "Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town", primal punked-up fury of "Blood" and downright raw catharsis of "Leash", the album found the group at its rawest. From the explosion of "Go" through the poignant exhale of "Indifference", it traced a journey through insecurity and uncertainty in the face of unwanted fame, stared down heavy themes such as abuse and neurodivergent learning disorders, raised a middle finger to America's gun obsession and police brutality, tackled the topic of suicide fearlessly, and even managed to let light peek through the cracks with some of the group's most treasured anthems ever.

In a 1993 Rolling Stone interview with Cameron Crowe, Eddie Vedder shared, "Music is an incredibly powerful medium to deliver a story by. But the best thing is, you have to have volume. You're supposed to play it loud. I would do anything to be around music. You don't even have to pay me."

"Vs." is the sound of a band who won't compromise its message or meaning. It's the moment the tide really turned… It also notably marked the first of many albums to be helmed by longtime collaborator Brendan O'Brien, kicking off a now three-decade partnership with the producer.

Upon arrival, "Vs." smashed records by moving over 950,000 copies during its first five days in stores, eclipsing the sales of the rest of the entire Billboard Top 10 combined. It clinched No. 1 on the respective chart for five weeks, logging the longest run at the top for any PEARL JAM release to date. It held the record for "most albums sold first week" for the next five years and set the record for "most first-week vinyl sales," which would stand for the next 20 years.

Moving 10 million units worldwide, "Vs." has since gone seven times platinum in the States. Meanwhile, "Daughter" just reached RIAA platinum status, while "Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town" has gone gold.

Retrospectively, Rolling Stone hailed, "PEARL JAM emerged victorious with 'Vs.', an album that still stands as one of the strongest records of their long and storied career. Looser, heavier and angrier than their debut, 'Vs.' found the band exploring new sounds and dynamics." Billboard proclaimed, "To date, the sophomore set that proved the band could do things its own way — a tactic that directly helped make its longevity possible."

Not to mention, PEARL JAM's tenth full-length LP and fan favorite "Lightning Bolt" also celebrates its 10th anniversary this week. It originally dropped on October 15, 2013 and became the group's fifth #1 debut on the Billboard 200. The Brendan O'Brien-produced "Lightning Bolt" is now available in spatial audio.

"Vs." track listing:

Photo credit: Danny Clinch