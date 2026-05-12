PEARL JAM, EDDIE VEDDER & FRIENDS, BILLY IDOL, BAD RELIGION Set For 10th-Anniversary Edition Of OHANA FESTIVAL

Ohana Festival has announced the lineup for its tenth-anniversary edition, featuring PEARL JAM, EDDIE VEDDER & FRIENDS, Tyler Childers, MANÁ, ALABAMA SHAKES, FONTAINES D.C., Billy Idol, PIXIES, Rilo Kiley, Jon Batiste, MEN I TRUST, BAD RELIGION and many more. Set against the beautiful backdrop of Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California, the oceanfront festival returns September 25–27 with more than 30 artists, three stages, thoughtfully curated environmental programming from The Cove, a sprawling outdoor art gallery, and more.

Over the past decade, Ohana Festival has grown into one of the country's premier destination festivals, uniquely blending world-class music, environmental activism, surf culture, and philanthropy along the Southern California coastline. The festival continues to bring together legendary performers, emerging talent, and a passionate community spirit that has defined Ohana since its inception.

One-day and three-day general admission and VIP tickets, along with Ultimate VIP packages will go on sale, starting with the Ten Club presale on Tuesday, May 12 at 10 a.m. PT. Fans should sign up now for a presale passcode in order to secure tickets via the general presale happening Thursday, May 14 at 12 p.m. PT. The public on-sale will follow at 12 p.m. PT, only if tickets remain.

VIP tickets offer a dedicated entrance into the festival, a complimentary round-trip shuttle pass to and from the Ohana, a commemorative Ohana Festival beach bag with essentials, access into the VIP Lounge with special viewing of the main stage and access to VIP viewing bleachers, comfortable shaded cabanas, hammocks and lounge seating to relax beachside, private bars pouring a variety of beers, wines, cocktails for purchase, air-conditioned premium restrooms, and much more. Ultimate VIP offers a two-person package, including two three-day VIP wristbands, a four-night stay at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort, access to the backstage artist guest lounge, a dedicated shuttle service to and from the festival, credits for food and beverage concessions and merchandise, a limited-edition Ohana 2026 poster autographed by Eddie Vedder and more.

For a full list of amenities and to purchase tickets, visit www.ohanafest.com/tickets.

Founded by Eddie Vedder in 2016, and a four-time Music Festival Of The Year (Global, under 30,000 attendance) recipient by Pollstar, awarded most recently in 2026, Ohana Festival is a leader in sustainability and conservation by combining the power of music and activism. The Cove, a one-of-a-kind area within the grounds, brings the festival's core pillars to life: oceans, activism, conservation, indigenous voices, art, and community action. Leading the charge, the Storytellers stage shines a light through its thought-provoking panels led by renowned environmentalists, researchers, activists, professional surfers, and more. Fans can also immerse themselves in The Cove Gallery, where hundreds of curated art pieces, centered on the interlacing of music, street and board culture are on display and available for purchase. Proceeds benefit Ohana's nonprofit partners through the Vitalogy Foundation. Programming will be announced soon.

Additionally, fans help make a difference with a portion of proceeds from Ohana also going to Vitalogy Foundation for Doheny State Beach Foundation and the San Onofre Parks Foundation, in addition to participating charities like Unidos South OC, Life Rolls On Foundation, Surfer's Healing Foundation, Surfrider and more.