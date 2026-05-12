SAOSIN Announces 2026 U.S. Tour Celebrating 20th Anniversary Of Self-Titled Album

Fresh off the release of their latest single "Starting Over Again", rock band SAOSIN has announced plans for a special 20th-anniversary tour to celebrate its debut self-titled album. Originally released in 2006, the LP charted at No. 22 on the Billboard 200 and featured hit singles "Voices", "Bury Your Head" and "You're Not Alone". Additionally, the album is now officially certified RIAA gold. The tour will kick off on October 23, with special guests SILENT PLANET, LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES and SAVE US.

SAOSIN guitarist Beau Burchell reflects: "During the creation of self-titled, I don't think we fully understood the album we were making at the time. We were just doing the same thing we have always done, and are still doing now. And that's making the best music we can. We had no idea the impact it would have on so many people's lives and the genre. Getting to revisit it 20 years later, with that appreciation and perspective, gives us a new invigorated energy that we are so excited to bring to the stage."

He continues: "There's a different weight to these songs when you've lived with them for two decades. Not only for us, but for all the fans who have shared their stories with us over the years. The connection people have to these songs is unreal, so the opportunity to share and celebrate our self-titled record across the U.S. in a live setting is something very important to us. It's crazy to think we are at peak performance 20 years into our career, but it really does feel that way, and we are chomping at the bit to bring this show to as many people as we can."

SAOSIN vocalist Cove Reber adds: "Our self-titled album defined a major chapter of my life, as well as the lives of so many others. I grew up through these songs, the shows, and the touring we did together. Celebrating this record now is not only about honoring the fans who grew up alongside us, but also the new fans who are growing up with us today. We've come to understand what that musical era of our lives truly meant, and I'm excited to bring it back to the stage with a renewed sense of energy and excitement."

SAOSIN made its explosive return this year, signing to Sumerian Records and releasing the new single "Starting Over Again". Produced by the guitar players in the band, the track marks SAOSIN's first new music in over a decade and the first in 14 years with returning vocalist Cove Reber. The current lineup features guitarist players Beau Burchell and Phil Sgrosso, bassist Chris Sorenson and drummer Alex Rodriguez.

Fans around the world can look forward to seeing SAOSIN live this year. The band recently had their most successful tour of New Zealand and Australia, followed by dates in Southeast Asia. They'll be in the U.K. at Slam Dunk festival later this month and will be performing at Vans Warped Tour in Mexico City and Aftershock festival in Sacramento later this year. Following the upcoming headline tour, they'll be setting sail from Miami with the "Emo's Not Dead" cruise at the top of 2027.

SAOSIN have long occupied a singular space in post-hardcore that bridges melodic ambition with technical precision and an emotional intensity that has resonated across generations of fans. Formed in Orange County, California in the early 2000s, the band quickly became a defining voice of the genre, earning a devoted following through relentless touring and a string of influential releases.

Following the early success of their debut EP and the breakout momentum of their self-titled full-length, SAOSIN solidified their place in the scene with soaring vocals, intricate guitar work, and anthemic songwriting. The band's era with vocalist Cove Reber marked a commercial and creative peak, producing fan favorites including the gold-certified single "You're Not Alone". Over the years, a tight-knit lineup that includes guitarist Beau Burchell, guitarist Phil Sgrosso, bassist Chris Sorenson and drummer Alex Rodriguez has allowed the band to evolve while maintaining the core sound that first defined them.

Now, more than two decades into their career, SAOSIN enter a new chapter with renewed clarity and purpose. Reuniting with Reber and signing to Sumerian Records, the band returns with their first new music in over a decade. Their latest single, "Starting Over Again", signals not just a comeback, but a forward-looking statement that captures the chemistry of a revitalized lineup and the urgency of a band with unfinished business.

With a global touring schedule spanning Australia, Southeast Asia, the U.K. and major festival appearances, SAOSIN continue to prove that their influence hasn't faded but only grown stronger. Balancing legacy with progression, they remain a vital force in modern post-hardcore, pushing their sound forward while honoring the connection that has carried them this far.

"Celebrating 20 Years Of Self-Titled & More" U.S. tour dates:

Oct. 23 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Oct. 24 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

Oct. 25 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

Oct. 27 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

Oct. 28 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

Oct. 29 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Oct. 30 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

Oct. 31 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

Nov. 01 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

Nov. 03 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Nov. 04 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Nov. 06 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

Nov. 07 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Nov. 08 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

Nov. 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

Nov. 11 - Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall

Nov. 13 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

Nov. 14 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

Nov. 15 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Nov. 17 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

Nov. 18 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

Nov. 20 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

Nov. 21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Nov. 22 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

Nov. 24 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Nov. 25 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Nov. 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

Nov. 28 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA

Upcoming festival appearances:

May 23 - Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

May 24 - Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

Sep. 12-13 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Vans Warped Tour

Sep. 25 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival

Oct. 03 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

Jan. 22-26 - Miami, FL @ E.N.D. Cruise

Photo credit: Anna Lee