PEARL JAM Releases 'Wreckage' Live Video

August 12, 2024

PEARL JAM has released a new live music video for the current single "Wreckage", filmed at the band's May 16 Las Vegas show. The single, along with the first release and title track of PEARL JAM's seventh studio album, "Dark Matter", went No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, marking the first time PEARL JAM has accomplished consecutive No. 1s on the chart. Dominating the radio charts, both singles were also Top 5 records at Alt Radio and "Wreckage" was a No. 1 at AAA Radio.

The "Wreckage" video features some of PEARL JAM's unique tour visuals that were created by famed creative and fellow Seattle native Rob Sheridan. The visual concept was a first for the band who generally toured with a more general, stripped back production. Sheridan, who's previously worked with Trent Reznor and NINE INCH NAILS as well as notable director David Fincher, told the Seattle Times: "PEARL JAM isn't a bright, cold LED screen; it's a warm, incandescent light. We talked about, 'What if we did this with a really analog feel?' What if we used a projection screen, and some ways to help bring the visuals into the space with the band but not be fighting for attention with what is one of the greatest live bands, in terms of musical performances, of our generation."

"Dark Matter", which recently crossed 100 million streams, debuted Top 5 on the Billboard 200 and also scored No. 1 on five Billboard charts simultaneously — Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Alternative Albums, and Top Hard Rock. With their latest release, the band has also tied for most No. 1 albums in Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums chart history (eight).

"Dark Matter" was released in April via Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records.

In 2023, PEARL JAM retreated to Rick Rubin's Shangri-La Studio in Malibu, California where they simply plugged in and played under producer Andrew Watt's watch. Writing and recording in a burst of inspiration, "Dark Matter" was born in just three weeks.

