Watch RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Perform At Summer Olympics Closing Ceremony

August 12, 2024

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS were among the artists who performed during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on Sunday, August 11. Also appearing at the event were Billie Eilish and Snoop Dogg.

A musical handover for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, the beachside performances took place from Venice Beach in a mix of pre-taped and live performances, with each artist representing different facets of the city's rich cultural heritage.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS performed their 2003 hit "Can't Stop", with singer Anthony Kiedis jumping around the outdoor stage, energizing the crowd, as he sang in front of a large LA28 sign.

"RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, such a Los Angeles band," closing ceremony co-host Jimmy Fallon remarked.

Before the closing ceremony began, executive producer and creator Ben Winston promised the handover to Los Angeles would "showcase the heartbeat of L.A.

"We hope to showcase a collection of Los Angeles stories — featuring the city's people, creativity, music and of course sport, all wrapped up with a little Hollywood magic — to invite the world into the LA28 Games," he said.

Actor Tom Cruise performed a skydiving stunt at the closing ceremony that saw him swing from atop Stade de France before touching down on the stadium's field. He then greeted athletes as he walked toward the stage, accompanied by the music of H.E.R., who had just sung the American national anthem. He received the Olympic flag from Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass and gymnast Simone Biles, which he loaded onto the back of his motorcycle. Cruise drove off into a pre-recorded video that showed his journey from Paris to L.A.

At the end of Sunday's closing ceremony, Bass accepted the Olympic torch.

The Los Angeles Olympic Games are scheduled to run from July 14 to July 30 in 2028.

At last month's Olympic Games opening ceremony, Lady Gaga and Celine Dion were among the musical highlights. At the same event, French progressive metallers GOJIRA performed a surprise and controversial rendition of "Ah! Ça Ira", a popular song during the French Revolution, alongside opera singer Marina Viotti as well as a number of beheaded figures representing the slain Queen Marie Antoinette.

