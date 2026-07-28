PEARL JAM's JEFF AMENT Announces 'Since Forever' Photo Book

For decades, PEARL JAM founding member and bassist Jeff Ament has photographed the people, places, and moments that inspire him. A few years ago, he began working through his archive of decomposing negatives with his brother, acclaimed designer Barry Ament. Their efforts led to "Since Forever", a deeply personal visual journal of creativity, friendship, and life on the road.

This 9" x 12" hardcover volume features more than 250 black-and-white photographs, accompanied by wry insights, observations, and personal reflections from Ament.

"If there was a goal, it was mostly to save the failing 30-year-old negatives. It was Barry's idea to make a book," explains Ament.

"Historically, my family will often get together by creating some kind of project or job. And in some ways, putting together this book was a job for Barry and me — a reason to hang out. Most of these photos are from 1990 to 1998. He was there for a lot of it. If he wasn't, he was next door or a phone call away."

Drawn largely from previously unreleased images, the collection offers a rare and intimate look at the formative years of PEARL JAM as they evolved from a small group of friends into one of the most influential bands of their generation. From backstage and in the studio to the countless miles between stages, Ament's photographs capture candid moments of creativity, camaraderie, and the enduring relationships that helped sustain the band through its meteoric rise.

At once a visual memoir and a behind-the-scenes chronicle, the book reveals how relationships, travel, joy, and need contribute to the creative process. "Since Forever" reveals Ament's unique perspective as both participant and observer of a defining time period in music and American culture.

"Ninety percent of these photos have never been seen before," Ament says. "Anybody who's a PJ fan or a fan of what was going on in the '90s will dig it.

"Since Forever" is available for pre-order now at pearljam.com. It will officially hit select independent bookstores on September 25, 2026.

Details about "Since Forever" book events with Jeff and Barry Ament in select cities will be announced in the coming weeks. To kick off these events, the Ament brothers will be speaking about the book on the Storytellers Stage at Ohana Festival on September 25 and September 27.

Jeff Ament is the bass guitarist and a founding member of PEARL JAM. Inducted to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017 with PEARL JAM, Ament was a leader in Seattle's music scene in the mid-1980s and early 1990s, contributing to a generation of artists whose socially conscious songwriting transformed popular culture.

Ament has also been a member of bands DERANGED DICTION, GREEN RIVER, MOTHER LOVE BONE, TEMPLE OF THE DOG, WAR BABIES, THREE FISH, TRES MTS., RNDM, P.E.S.T and DEAF CHARLIE. His solo releases include "Tone" (2008),"While My Heart Beats" (2012),"Heaven/Hell" (2018),"American Death Squad" (2020) and "I Should Be Outside" (2021). In 2022, he composed the score for FX's "Under The Banner Of Heaven", and just released a soundtrack for the doc "Montana Grind". Ament has also earned two Grammy Awards for "Best Recording Package", recognizing his work as a visual artist and designer.

Born in Havre, Montana, in 1963 and raised in nearby Big Sandy, Ament was an art major at the University of Montana before moving to Seattle in 1983. A lifelong skateboarder, he founded Montana Pool Service in 1992, initially helping restore skateparks in Seattle before turning his focus to his home state.

Since then, Ament has been a primary funder and organizer in building more than forty world class skateparks across Montana and the American West, many on Native American reservations. His nonprofit works to create safe, welcoming spaces where young people can skate, build community, express themselves, and develop confidence in some of the most isolated areas of our country.

Barry Ament is the co-founder of Ames Bros, the Seattle design studio he launched with partner Coby Schultz in 1994. For more than three decades, Ames Bros has produced distinctive work for clients including PEARL JAM, Nike, TOPPS, the Seattle Seahawks, Pagliacci Pizza and many others.

Barry began working as PEARL JAM's in-house designer in the early 1990s, creating everything from album packaging and concert posters to T-shirts and tube socks. Since then, Ames Bros has illustrated more than 500 concert posters for PEARL JAM and other artists.

Barry's collaboration with his brother, Jeff, goes back to childhood — drawing together, building skate ramps, and later mailing artwork back and forth after Jeff split for Seattle. Those early exchanges grew into decades of collaboration, and they're still finding new reasons to make stuff together.

Photo credit: Danny Clinch