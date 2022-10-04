PEARL JAM's MIKE MCCREADY To Play U.S. National Anthem Before Seattle Mariners Vs. Detroit Tigers Doubleheader

PEARL JAM's MIKE MCCREADY To Play U.S. National Anthem Before Seattle Mariners Vs. Detroit Tigers DoubleheaderOctober 4, 2022
PEARL JAM guitarist Mike McCready will play the U.S. national anthem today (Tuesday, October 4) before Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers play a traditional doubleheader. The first game starts at 3:00 p.m. Pacific. Be there by 2:57 p.m. to see Mike perform.
McCready previously played "The Star-Spangled Banner" in September 2019 at a University of Washington football game.
McCready is the lead guitarist for and one of the founding members of PEARL JAM. He was also a member of side project bands TEMPLE OF THE DOG, MAD SEASON and THE ROCKFORDS. In addition to PEARL JAM, McCready currently plays with friends in FLIGHT TO MARS, a UFO tribute band who does charity events. When not performing live, McCready scores TV and film projects, which have included "The Glamour & The Squalor", "Shameless", "Fat Kid Rules The World", "Hawaii Five-O", "Fringe" and "The Westsiders".
PEARL JAM returned to the stage last year and performed music from its latest album, "Gigaton", for the first time during a string of shows. Upon arrival, "Gigaton" bowed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart and the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200.
For the last several decades, McCready has been working with the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, using the platform he had as a member of PEARL JAM to bring more awareness to the group of inflammatory bowel diseases. The aforementioned FLIGHT TO MARS has put on benefit shows, helping raise funds for a co-residential summer camp for kids called Camp Oasis, where children living with Crohn's and colitis can interact with others facing similar challenges.
Photo credit: Fender
