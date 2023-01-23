  • facebook
PEDRO 'PETE' SANDOVAL Says TERRORIZER Is 'Over', Vows To 'Kill Asses' With I AM MORBID

January 23, 2023

Pedro "Pete" Sandoval says that his long-running band TERRORIZER is officially "over".

The former MORBID ANGEL drummer, who rejoined forces with another ex-MORBID ANGEL member, bassist/vocalist David Vincent, in I AM MORBID last year, announced the end of all TERRORIZER-related activities in a social media post on Sunday (January 22).

He wrote: "Important announcement to those who are asking about any news from @terrorizerofficial. Guys, due to the lack of time , my busy schedule with my personal life and @iammorbidband, I have no time to work with TERRORIZER anymore which means there will be no TERRORIZER material, it's over. With that being said I can tell you that the new @iammorbidband I AM MORBID stuff will be AWSOME, WE'LL KILL ASSES.

"See you in the upcoming I AM MORBID festivals, shows, and such.

"Thank you so much for your long and endless support."

Before Sandoval recorded MORBID ANGEL's first album, 1989's "Altars Of Madness", he performed on two demos and a split album with his original band TERRORIZER. Today, the group's 1989 full-length debut "World Downfall" is still considered a pinnacle for death metal and grindcore, featuring impossibly fast blast-beats and double-bass drumming along with a blitzkrieg attack by late guitarist Jesse Pintado (NAPALM DEATH),and ex-vocalist Oscar Garcia (NAUSEA). The 1989 lineup was rounded out by Sandoval and then-fellow MORBID ANGEL bandmate David Vincent on bass.

Over the next twenty-three years, Sandoval took time between MORBID ANGEL albums to continue working with TERRORIZER, recording two more cataclysmic full-lengths, 2006's "Darker Days Ahead" and 2012's "Hordes Of Zombies". Six years down the burning highway, TERRORIZER released 2018's "Caustic Attack", described at the time as "their heaviest and most eclectic album to date."

Back in 2021, it was announced that TERRORIZER had signed a worldwide deal with Earache Records. At that time, the band's lineup had consisted of Sandoval, Lee Harrison on guitar, and Sam Molina on bass/vocals.

Last fall, I AM MORBID parted ways with guitarist Kelly McLauchlin (POSSESSED, DIABOLIC, UNHOLY GHOST) and replaced him with Richie Brown (EXMORTUS, THE ABSENCE, TRIVIUM). Brown made his live debut with I AM MORBID, which also includes guitarist Bill Hudson (NORTHTALE, DORO),on October 16, 2022 at the Grita Fest in Colombia.

I AM MORBID's spring 2022 European tour marked the first time Sandoval and Vincent played together in 12 years.

Sandoval, who now lives his life as a born-again Christian, was forced to leave MORBID ANGEL in 2010 after undergoing surgery for a prolapsed disc.

Vincent told Invisible Oranges in a December 2013 interview that Pete had "found Jesus," which meant that Sandoval and MORBID ANGEL were no longer "compatible."

