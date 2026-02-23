DEATH ANGEL Announces Spring 2026 Leg Of 'Act III' U.S. Tour With VIO-LENCE

San Francisco Bay Area thrash metal veterans DEATH ANGEL have announced the second leg of their "Act III" U.S. tour. The excursion, featuring guests VIO-LENCE and INCITE, will kick off May 1 in Phoenix, Arizona and will wrap June 21 in Santa Cruz, California. Presale tickets are available now, and public onsale starts Friday, February 27.

Commenting on the tour, DEATH ANGEL vocalist Mark Osegueda says: "Truth be told, when we realized that 'Act III' was approaching the 35-year anniversary of its release date, we toyed with the idea of doing a tour of playing it in its entirety, hoping that it would appeal to some of our die-hard fans, and we decided to test the waters with a quick three-week run in select markets in the States to see if the appreciation and fond memories of that era and time resonated with DEATH ANGEL fans today. Well, that tour was so fulfilling for us in the band because nightly we could see and even more so hear it at every show. That you guys appreciated it beyond our wildest expectations! So, due to very humbling and overwhelming, dare we say demand!, we are so proud to announce the second leg of the DEATH ANGEL 'Act III' U.S. tour. We will be playing 'Act III' in its entirety. Plus, more select songs from our catalog!

"We very much look forward to celebrating 'Act III' with all of you! And we'd like to thank you all for the overwhelming response and demand for more! We'll see you out there! To do it once again! You guys have been the reason since day one! And Thank you for always reminding us of that!"

DEATH ANGEL 2026 tour dates:

May 01 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater

May 03 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

May 05 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

May 07 - Daytona, FL - Welcome To Rockville

May 10 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

May 11 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

May 12 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Theater

May 14 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

May 15 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

May 16 - Norwalk, CT - District Music Hall

May 19 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

May 20 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

May 21 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City

May 22 - Allentown, PA - Archer Music Hall

May 24 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest

May 27 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)

May 28 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

May 29 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

May 30 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

June 02 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

June 03 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

June 05 - Milwaukee, WI - MKE Metal Fest

June 06 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

June 08 - Wichita, KS - Wave

June 09 - Greeley, CO - Moxi Theater

June 10 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

June 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

June 12 - Boise, ID - Shrine Ballroom

June 14 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

June 16 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

June 17 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

June 18 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

June 19 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

June 20 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall

June 21 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

DEATH ANGEL is a pioneering American thrash metal band formed in 1982 in Daly City, California, and a vital force in the legendary Bay Area thrash movement. Emerging as teenage prodigies, the band quickly built a reputation for blistering speed, technical precision, fearless songwriting, and ferocious live performances — qualities that continue to define them more than four decades later.

Formed by cousins Rob Cavestany (guitar),Dennis Pepa (bass) and Andy Galeon (drums),alongside vocalist Mark Osegueda and guitarist Gus Pepa, DEATH ANGEL cut their teeth in local clubs before exploding onto the international stage with their 1987 debut album "The Ultra-Violence", recorded when Galeon was just 14 years old. Its complex arrangements and explosive energy immediately distinguished them within the Bay Area scene. They followed with 1988's "Frolic Through the Park", which featured the breakout single and MTV favorite "Bored", even leading to the band hosting "Headbangers Ball". In 1990, their major label debut "Act III" (Geffen) revealed a more dynamic and melodic dimension while retaining their thrash intensity. With MTV airplay for "Seemingly Endless Time" and "A Room With A View", and a feature in People magazine, the album cemented their status as one of thrash metal's most musically adventurous acts.

After reuniting in 2001, DEATH ANGEL embarked on a powerful second chapter — one that would become among the strongest stretches of their career. Rather than leaning on nostalgia, they delivered a run of acclaimed releases that fused classic Bay Area aggression with sharpened songwriting and modern production. Beginning with "The Art Of Dying" (2004) and continuing through "Killing Season" (2008),"Relentless Retribution" (2010),"The Dream Calls For Blood" (2013),"The Evil Divide" (2016),and 2019's "Humanicide", the band refined their attack while expanding their dynamics. Across these albums, intricate riff craftsmanship, blistering tempos, and socially aware lyricism became hallmarks of their modern era. "Humanicide" earned DEATH ANGEL a Grammy nomination for "Best Metal Performance", further solidifying their place among contemporary thrash metal's most vital and respected forces.

In 2025, the band unveiled two standalone singles, marking their first new material in several years and signaling the next phase of their evolution. "Wrath (Bring Fire)" delivered a high-velocity assault rooted firmly in classic Bay Area ferocity, while "Cult Of The Used" emerged as a sharp, socially charged anthem driven by precision riffing, thunderous rhythm work, and commanding vocals. Together, the releases reaffirmed DEATH ANGEL's creative momentum and uncompromising intensity.

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of "Act III", DEATH ANGEL launched a special anniversary tour performing the album in its entirety. The run combined full-album performances with select classics from across their catalog, offering longtime fans a rare and immersive experience. The tour included major U.S. markets and multiple hometown Bay Area performances — including two advanced sold out shows at the legendary Fillmore — underscoring the album's enduring impact. The "Act III" anniversary tour continues into 2026 and 2027, with additional dates to be announced.

The current lineup — Mark Osegueda (vocals),Rob Cavestany (guitar),Ted Aguilar (guitar),Damien Sisson (bass),and Will Carroll (drums) — has remained intact for nearly two decades, forming one of the most stable and formidable configurations in the band's history. That longevity translates powerfully to the stage, where DEATH ANGEL continues to tour extensively across North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australia, appearing at major festivals and headlining club and theater dates while maintaining their reputation as one of thrash metal's most electrifying live acts.

Press photo credit: Edgar Salazar (courtesy of Nuclear Blast)