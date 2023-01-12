PERIPHERY To Release 'Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre' Album In March; First Two Singles Available Now

PERIPHERY, the D.C.-born band which has been twice nominated for a Grammy Award, will release its first album in four years, the self-deprecatingly titled "Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre", on March 10 via the group's own 3DOT Recordings.

"We spent more time on 'Periphery V' than any other release in our history," explains Mark Holcomb. "We challenged and pushed ourselves harder, and along the way we grew even closer as a band. We are so proud of the final results! I also wanted to mention how exceedingly grateful we are to our fans for being so patient in waiting for this record. We wanted to show our appreciation by giving you two songs today instead of one. We have a very busy 2023 and 2024 planned so we'll see you on the road!" Those singles are "Wildfire" and "Zagreus", which can be heard below. A video for "Wildfire" will be available today at 2 p.m. EST.

Misha Mansoor echoes Holcomb's sentiment: "I'm really proud of the material and it was certainly a labor of love and a tough album to make. The feeling that we were going to have to give up because it kept taking so long was so overwhelming at times, that to not just overcome it, but to feel so proud of this album has really galvanized us as a band in a way that I don't think any other experience could have."

The nine-song collection was once again produced by PERIPHERY, with Adam "Nolly" Getgood contributing bass across the album, and also mixing the release. Jørgen Munkeby performs a saxophone solo on "Wildfire".

"Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre" pre-orders are available now, with the album available via several limited-edition vinyl variants, CD, cassette and digitally.

"Periphery V: Djent is Not A Genre" track listing:

01. Wildfire

02. Atropos

03. Wax Wings

04. Everything Is Fine!

05. Silhouette

06. Dying Star

07. Zagreus

08. Dracul Gras

09. Thanks Nobuo

PERIPHERY has released five albums since 2010: "Periphery" (2010),"Periphery II: This Time It's Personal" (2012),the two-part "Juggernaut: Alpha" and "Juggernaut: Omega" (2015),"Periphery III: Select Difficulty" (2016),"Periphery IV: Hail Stan" (2019). Over their career they have received two Grammy Award nominations and have graced the covers of several magazines, including Guitar World, Revolver, Modern Drummer and Bass Player. The band continue to explore avenues outside of their core work with PERIPHERY, both with numerous side projects (BULB, HAUNTED SHORES, FOUR SECONDS AGO, KING MOTHERSHIP, etc.),partnerships with various instrument companies, the creation of GetGood Drums (software libraries featuring drum and guitar packs),and an in-person camping experience with clinics (Periphery Summer Jam).

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva