PERRY FARRELL Talks Working On New JANE'S ADDICTION Songs: 'It's Been One Of The Most Exciting Times Of My Life'

In a new interview with Brazil's 89 A Rádio Rock, JANE'S ADDICTION singer Perry Farrell spoke about the new material he and his bandmates have been working on in recent months. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I feel that this new bunch of songs… We don't know how many we're gonna put out. But I can tell you one thing: it's been one of the most exciting times of my life, because these songs are that good. So, we're putting something out that I'm listening to and I'm going… What I mean [by] it's that good… When a musician knows, when he's hearing something that he says to himself or she says to herself, 'I can't wait for people to hear this.' That's what I've been experiencing."

Added drummer Stephen Perkins: "It's such a great experience to have not only the space and the time to make music together, but I find it a great challenge to make the best thing we can possibly [make]. What's our potential? Let's live up to it. Let's just go for it as hard as we can. Let's not give up until we reach that peak. That's what it feels like."

JANE'S ADDICTION debuted a new song called "True Love" during the band's March 5 concert in Bakersfield, California. Fan-filmed video of the performance can be seen below.

It is not presently clear "True Love" — which was reportedly written by Farrell, bassist Eric Avery and Perkins, with assistance from touring guitarist Josh Klinghoffer — will appear on JANE'S ADDICTION's next studio release.

As previously reported, JANE'S ADDICTION guitarist Dave Navarro is sitting out the band's shows due to his ongoing battle with long COVID. He is being replaced at the gigs by Klinghoffer, a former member of RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS who also records with Eddie Vedder and performs with PEARL JAM.

In January, the Farrell-fronted outfit, which completed a fall 2022 U.S. tour with SMASHING PUMPKINS, announced a series of West Coast dates leading up to the band's participation in the Lollapalooza festivals in South America.

Navarro sat out the fall 2022 tour due to his battle with long COVID. He was replaced at the shows by QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Troy Van Leeuwen.

"Spirit On Fire" marked the first JANE'S ADDICTION tour in more than a decade to feature returning original bassist Avery. Prior to the latest trek, Avery last played with the band for a short stint in the 2000s before departing again in 2010.

Last fall, Farrell told Alternative Press that it wasn't easy finding a temporary replacement for Navarro. "At first, there was a lot of weight on my shoulders," he said. "This was our return tour right after COVID, and we didn't have Dave. JANE'S is a unique band, and you can't just grab any guitar player and they'll pick it up. That's Dave Navarro we're talking about — those are big shoes to fill."

Even though JANE'S ADDICTION was forced to cancel several shows on the tour after Farrell sustained an injury, he still described it "one of the best tours of my life. I just love at the end of the show seeing how many happy people there were," he told Alternative Press. "We got to them, and that's the best feeling in the world."

Photo credit: Jaime Ford (for Live Nation)