PERRY FARRELL's Wife Says He's Seeking Professional Help After His 'Outburst' At JANE'S ADDICTION Concert

JANE'S ADDICTION frontman Perry Farrell is taking time "to reflect and to heal" following his onstage altercation with guitarist Dave Navarro which led to the cancelation of the remaining shows on the band's summer 2024 tour.

In a message posted Saturday (September 21) on her Instagram, Perry's wife Etty Lau Farrell offered an update on the singer's condition, writing: "As you know, Perry is the gentlest of souls. We are equally astonished at Perry's physical outburst as you are - but you must know that Perry must had been pushed to his absolute limit.. to that end we apologize.

"We are taking a bit of time to ourselves, to reflect and to heal. Perry already has appointments with a otolaryngologist and a neurologist."

Apparently referencing speculation that alcohol and substance abuse played in part in Perry's outburst, Etty continued: "If you know and love Perry well, you know there’s no need for me to address the other false narratives. Our souls know.

"With all of your love, kindness, compassion and support, you know, Perry will persevere.. He will recover. He will be happy again. He will once again be able to share his music, vision and artistry - unbridled.

"Make no mistake when he’s ready he will take another giant leap over obstacles to make us laugh, think, while changing the world together.

"We can rejoice together then. And you will know, we would not have been able to do it without you."

An otolaryngologist is a medical professional who treats conditions affecting the ears, nose and throat, while a neurologist treats conditions in the brain and nervous system.

JANE'S ADDICTION's September 13 show at Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston came to a sudden end after Farrell bumped Navarro's shoulder with his own before seemingly yelling at the guitarist. Navarro then placed a hand between himself and Perry before Farrell appeared to throw a punch at him. Another man then jumped between them, breaking up the fight.

Farrell later apologized to his bandmates, fans and family, saying that his "breaking point resulted in inexcusable behavior, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation."

When JANE'S ADDICTION members Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins announced the early end of their tour, they wrote that they had "no choice but to discontinue the trek" due to "a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell." They added: "Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs."

On September 13, Etty provided a "first person account" of what happened during the Boston concert, writing in an Instagram post that there had been "a lot of tension and animosity between the members" and the "dynamite was lit" that night.

She went on to say that the altercation had been a culmination of Perry's "mounting" frustration due to the "extremely loud" volume of the band's playing, and that her husband felt that “his voice was being drowned out by the band."

"Perry had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat every night," she explained. "But when the audience in the first row started complaining [to] Perry, cussing at him that the band was planning too loud and that they couldn’t hear him, Perry lost it."

"The band started the song 'Ocean [Size]' before Perry was ready and did the count off," Etty continued. "The stage volume was so loud at that point, that Perry couldn't hear [past] the boom and the vibration of the instruments and by the end of the song, he wasn’t singing, he was screaming just to be heard."

Etty claimed that while Navarro had tried to keep her husband "at arm's length to de-escalate the situation," bassist Eric Avery "put Perry in a headlock and punched him in the stomach three times." She said a crew member was able to pull Avery away, and he "walked off to the front of the stage to apologize to [the] audience for the show ending early."

"Dave still looked handsome and cool in the middle of a fight," Etty wrote. "Perry was a crazed beast for the next half an hour — he finally did not calm down, but did break down and cried and cried.

"Eric, well he either didn't understand what de-escalation meant or took advantage of the situation and got in a few cheap shots on Perry," she added.

In a comment below her original post, Etty insisted that alcohol was not the real issue, despite the fact that Perry was seen drinking from a bottle of wine at some of the recent concerts.

"Unfortunately, that bottle of wine is more of a prop nowadays," she wrote. "I have gotten angry at him multiple times, that he would leave a beautiful bottle of wine 3/4 full on the stage, when I would've loved a glass after the show."

The Boston show was part of JANE'S ADDICTION's co-headlining tour with LOVE & ROCKETS.

Navarro had missed JANE'S ADDICTION's tours in 2022 and 2023 because of a battle with long COVID. To fill Navarro's spot, the band brought on QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen and ex-RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS guitarist Josh Klinghoffer.

Farrell admitted to the New York Post that he missed Navarro during the guitarist's absence.

"I wish I would have my dear guitar player around," Farrell said in September 2022. "[But] I live to bring entertainment and art to the world. And whatever I can do to entertain you, to blow your mind, that's what I live for."

In a recent interview with Guitar World, Avery was unsure if JANE'S ADDICTION would be still standing in 2025.

"I still don't know if we're a band that you ever assume will be here a year from now," he told the magazine.