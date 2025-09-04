PETER FRAMPTON And WARREN HAYNES: 'The Art Of Music' Episode To Debut On Public Television This Weekend

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, Grammy Award-winning musician and one of the most celebrated artists in rock history Peter Frampton is the latest artist featured in the new public television series "The Art Of Music" premiering September 6, 2025. Presented by United MileagePlus Cards from Chase and filmed in front of a live invited audience at The Metropolitan Museum Of Art in New York City, Frampton is interviewed by guitarist, singer and songwriter Warren Haynes.

As part of this unique series, Haynes led a conversation with Frampton about his musical journey, sharing insights into his creative processes. The discussion intertwined some of Frampton's timeless hits such as "Do You Feel Like We Do", "Baby I Love Your Way" and "Show Me The Way".

"It was wonderful performing for 'The Art Of Music' series. It's such a unique way of putting art and music together and to have done this at The Met, what an honor," says Frampton.

"The Art Of Music", created and executive produced by iMaggination's Don Maggi, was created to give viewers a rare look inside the artists' lives and their creative practice at the prestigious Metropolitan Museum Of Art. In this episode, after nearly 50 years since "Frampton Comes Alive!" was released, the celebrated guitarist shares stories about his vast catalog and significant moments in his career.

"We're excited to share this new episode of 'The Art Of Music' featuring Peter Frampton and Warren Haynes," says Maggi. "The combination of these two legends together on stage within the walls of the prestigious Metropolitan Museum Of Art offers audiences a unique and intimate look inside Frampton's historic journey through storytelling and performance."

Jayson Kerr Dobney, Frederick P. Rose curator in charge of the department of musical instruments at The Met, says: "We were thrilled to welcome Peter Frampton to The Met for an unforgettable visit. Sharing our newly acquired collection of American guitars with him was a true privilege, made all the more special as Frampton recounted his journey as a guitarist and performed some of his most iconic music."

Frampton's episode of "The Art Of Music" will air on public television stations nationwide beginning September 6, 2025. Fans may also watch on "The Art Of Music" web site or stream on the PBS app.

The national public television World Channel will air the episode Saturday, October 4 at 7 p.m. ET, with a repeat on Monday October 6 at 5 a.m. ET (adjust by time zone). Visit worldchannel.org to find your local World Channel station. The program will air on the All Arts channel and on the All Arts app in the New York Metro area on Saturday, October 25 at 9 p.m.

This special interview and performance featuring Peter Frampton presented by United MileagePlus Cards from Chase was an unforgettable occasion for Chase United Cardmembers who were invited to attend the intimate live taping. The United MileagePlus Cards from Chase provide Cardmembers with access to exclusive events and experiences in addition to many reward and travel benefits with United Airlines. Underwriters for "The Art Of Music" are The Mark Hotel and Sundragon.

Frampton is one of the most celebrated artists and guitarists in rock history. In 2007, Frampton won a Grammy for "Best Pop Instrumental Album" for "Fingerprints" and in 2014 was inducted into the Musicians Hall Of Fame. He received the prestigious Les Paul Innovation Award at NAMM's TEC Awards in 2019 and most recently received the 2024 Les Paul Spirit Award at the Gibson Garage Nashville. Last fall, the iconic guitarist was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland.

In 2020, Frampton was inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame, his autobiography, "Do You Feel Like I Do?: A Memoir", debuted on The New York Times Bestsellers list and he appeared on Dolly Parton's latest album, "Rockstar", as the only artist featured on two tracks.

In 2023, Frampton unveiled "Frampton@50" on Intervention Records, a numbered limited-edition vinyl box set featuring Frampton's essential 1972-1975 studio releases "Wind Of Change", "Frampton's Camel" and "Frampton". He also received The Myositis Association's Heroes in the Fight 2023 Patient Ambassador Award and unveiled his historic performance at London's Royal Albert Hall as a live album via UMe.

After 50 years, "Frampton Comes Alive!" remains one of the top-selling live records of all time, selling over 17 million worldwide.

Peter Frampton and Warren Haynes at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art photo credit: Jim Belmont