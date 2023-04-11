PETER FRAMPTON Announces 'Never Say Never' Summer 2023 North American Tour

Grammy Award-winning guitarist Peter Frampton will embark on the "Never Say Never" tour, which will kick off in June and see Frampton making stops nationwide through August. Tickets will be available Friday, April 14 at peterframpton.com.

Frampton says: "At the end of every 'Finale' tour show, I did say 'never say never' and I am always full of hope for the impossible. I'm very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard. Every note I play now has more meaning and soul. I love playing live and this fighter wants to stay in the ring for as long as he can. I'm so happy to be able to see you all one more time this summer. Much love, Peter."

Citi is the official card of the "Peter Frampton: Never Say Never Tour". Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in select markets beginning April 12 at 10 a.m. local time until April 13 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Frampton is one of the most celebrated artists and guitarists in rock history. In 2007, Frampton won a Grammy for "Best Pop Instrumental Album" for "Fingerprints" and in 2014 was inducted into the Musicians Hall Of Fame. He received the prestigious Les Paul Innovation Award from NAMM's TEC Awards in 2019 and his album "All Blues" was No. 1 for 15 weeks on Billboard's Blues chart. In 2020 Frampton was inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame, his autobiography "Do You Feel Like I Do?: A Memoir" debuted on The New York Times Bestsellers list, and his 2021 album "Frampton Forgets The Words" was released to widespread critical acclaim. In November of last year, Frampton performed a sold-out show at London's Royal Albert Hall which was filmed and is currently airing on PBS as part of their Pledge Drive. Most recently, Frampton announced that on July 28 Intervention Records will release "[email protected]", a numbered limited-edition vinyl box set featuring Frampton's essential 1972-1975 studio releases "Wind Of Change", "Frampton's Camel" and "Frampton".

After 47 years, "Frampton Comes Alive!" remains one of the top-selling live records of all time, having sold over 17 million worldwide.

"Never Say Never" tour dates:

Jun. 21 - Rose Music Center at The Heights - Huber Heights, OH

Jun. 22 - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend - Cincinnati, OH

Jun. 24 - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC

Jun. 25 - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC

Jun. 27 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA

Jun. 28 - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL

Jun. 30 - Hard Rock Live Orlando - Orlando, FL

Jul. 02 - The Sound at Coachman Park - Clearwater, FL

Jul. 03 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL

Jul. 13 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH

Jul. 15 - Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA

Jul. 16 - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJ

Jul. 18 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA

Jul. 20 - The Theater at MGM National Harbor - Oxon Hill, MD

Jul. 22 - Foxwoods Resort Casino, Premier Theater - Mashantucket, CT

Jul. 23 - The Capitol Theatre - Port Chester, NY

Jul. 25 - The Capitol Theatre - Port Chester, NY

Jul. 26 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

Jul. 28 - Turning Stone Resort Casino, Event Center - Verona, NY

Jul. 29 - Fallsview Casino Resort - Niagara Falls, ON

Aug. 10 - Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn - Troutdale, OR

Aug. 12 - Thunder Valley Casino - Lincoln, CA

Aug. 13 - Yaamava' Theater - Highland, CA

Aug. 15 - The Masonic - San Francisco, CA

Aug. 18 - The Pearl - Las Vegas, NV

Aug. 19 - Sandy Amphitheater - Sandy, UT