FOO FIGHTERS Announce Six More U.S. Headline Shows

Hot on the heels of FOO FIGHTERS' recent announcement of their first three headline shows of 2023, the band has now confirmed six more new dates:

Aug. 04 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Aug. 08 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 10 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s

Sep. 19 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Oct. 03 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater

Oct. 05 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

Support on the Spokane, Salt Lake City, Stateline and Virginia Beach dates will be THE BREEDERS.

Tickets for all six shows will be on sale to the public beginning Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. local time. Foofighters.com pre-sale begins today — Tuesday, April 11 — at 1 p.m. EDT. For further information, go to Foofighters.com.

Citi is the official card of the above FOO FIGHTERS shows. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 11 at 1 p.m. EDT until Thursday, April 13 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

FOO FIGHTERS 2023 tour dates:

May 24 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (SOLD OUT) ***

May 26 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling Music Festival

May 28 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival

May 30 - Washington DC - The Atlantis

Jun. 02 - Nürburgring, DE - Rock Am Ring

Jun. 04 - Nürnberg, DE - Rock Im Park

Jun. 14 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP (SOLD OUT)

Jun. 16 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

Jun. 18 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Jul. 08 - Quebec City, QC - Festival D’ete De Quebec

Jul. 12 - Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest

Jul. 15 - Milwaukee, WI - Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

Jul. 29 - Naeba, JP - Fuji Rock

Aug. 04 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena **

Aug. 08 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre **

Aug. 10 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s **^

Aug. 11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Festival

Sep. 03 - Aspen, CO - Jazz Aspen Snowmass

Sep. 09 - São Paulo, BR - The Town

Sep. 17 - Asbury Park, NJ - See.Hear.Now

Sep. 19 - Virginia Beach, CA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach **

Sep. 21 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

Oct. 01 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Festival

Oct. 03 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater

Oct. 05 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

* New dates

** THE BREEDERS support

*** TAIPEI HOUSTON supports

^ Not a Live Nation date

This past December, FOO FIGHTERS vowed to carry on as "a different band" following the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The Dave Grohl-fronted outfit addressed its future while sharing a New Year's Eve message on social media.

The FOO FIGHTERS wrote: "As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us.

"FOO FIGHTERS were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music. Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward.

"We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you and we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."

Hawkins was found dead in March 2022 in a hotel room in Colombia, shortly before FOO FIGHTERS were due to play a festival in Bogotá. He was 50 years old.

No cause of death was announced, although a toxicology report showed traces of 10 substances in his body, including opioids, marijuana and anti-depressants.

Investigators did not say whether the mix of drugs was a factor.

Hawkins had been the FOO FIGHTERS drummer for 25 years, taking over from original drummer William Goldsmith in 1997. He is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.

FOO FIGHTERS staged two tribute concerts in honor of Hawkins. The first tribute concert took place September 3, 2022 at London's Wembley Stadium. A Los Angeles concert was held on September 27, 2022 and raised money for Musicares and Music Support charities and served as a farewell party for Hawkins's adopted hometown.

Other notable tributes to come in the months following Hawkins's death included a segment at last year's Grammy Awards, a drum circle in Taylor's hometown, and a live performance of the FOO FIGHTERS song "My Hero" by more than 1,000 musicians.