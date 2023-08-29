PETER FRAMPTON Announces November 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Following his nationwide run of summer tour dates, Grammy Award-winning guitarist Peter Frampton will continue the "Never Say Never" tour with a string of November shows. The tour kicks off in Louisville, Kentucky at The Louisville Palace and includes stops at Austin, Texas's Moody Theater, Birmingham, Alabama's BJCC Concert Hall, Nashville, Tennessee's Ryman Auditorium and more.

"I wanted to thank all who came to the 'Never Say Never' tour this summer. I can't thank you enough for your love and encouragement at every show!" says Frampton. "*Breaking news* I am going to be continuing the tour in November. I'm just a glutton for enjoyment and hope you can come see us."

Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, September 1 at frampton.com. See below for full tour routing.

The upcoming performances add to yet another landmark year for Frampton, whose spring tour announcement was unexpected by fans. The legendary musician announced a farewell tour four years ago after a diagnosis of the degenerative disease inclusion-body myositis, but with the aptly named "Never Say Never" tour, Frampton is back, appearing on stages across America.

Frampton says: "At the end of every 'Finale' tour show, I did say 'never say never' and I am always full of hope for the impossible. I'm very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard. Every note I play now has more meaning and soul. I love playing live and this fighter wants to stay in the ring for as long as he can. Much love, Peter."

Citi is the official card of the "Peter Frampton: Never Say Never" tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in select markets beginning August 30 at 10 a.m. local time until August 31 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Additionally, Frampton's historic performance at London's Royal Albert Hall will be released as a live album on September 1 via UMe. The record features nine live performances with Frampton's long-standing band of Rob Arthur, Adam Lester, Dan Wojciechowski and Steve Mackey, and includes tracks "Show Me the Way", "Baby, I Love Your Way", "Do You Feel Like We Do?" and more. The legendary performance is currently streaming on PBS as part of their Pledge Drive.

Frampton is one of the most celebrated artists and guitarists in rock history. In 2007, Frampton won a Grammy for "Best Pop Instrumental Album" for "Fingerprints" and in 2014 was inducted into the Musicians Hall Of Fame. He received the prestigious Les Paul Innovation Award from NAMM's TEC Awards in 2019 and his album "All Blues" was No. 1 for fifteen weeks on Billboard's Blues chart. In 2020 Frampton was inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame, his autobiography "Do You Feel Like I Do?: A Memoir" debuted on The New York Times Bestsellers list, and his 2021 album "Frampton Forgets The Words" was released to widespread critical acclaim.

Most recently, Frampton announced that on July 28 Intervention Records will release "Frampton@50", a numbered limited-edition vinyl box set featuring Frampton's essential 1972-1975 studio releases "Wind Of Change", "Frampton's Camel" and "Frampton".

Frampton is also set to receive The Myositis Association's Heroes in the Fight 2023 Patient Ambassador Award on September 9 during their annual ceremony in conjunction with TMA's Annual Patient Conference in San Diego, California between September 7-10.

Later this year, Frampton will appear on Dolly Parton's forthcoming album, "Rockstar" (out November 17),as the only artist featured on two tracks.

After 47 years, "Frampton Comes Alive!" remains one of the top-selling live records of all time, having sold over 17 million copies worldwide.

Peter Frampton tour dates:

Nov. 09 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

Nov. 11 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock

Nov. 13 - Austin, TX - ACL Live, Moody Theater

Nov. 15 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

Nov. 17 - Thackerville, OK - Lucas Oil Live

Nov. 18 - Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino

Nov. 20 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall

Nov. 22 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium