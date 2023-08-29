L7 Announces Limited-Edition 'Cooler Than Mars' Specialty Artwork Flexi Disc 4-Pack And Digital Single

L7 has launched a pre-order for their forthcoming limited-edition "Cooler Than Mars" four-pack flexi disc single due out on September 12. This keepsake will be the song's only physical release and strictly limited to a run of 1000 and features specialty artwork of the band members on flexible vinyl. The song will also be made available as a digital single that day.

In addition to being a vibrant art piece, everyone who purchases the four-pack will receive a free month's subscription to the official L7 fan club due to launch October 1. Members will enjoy exclusive content, ephemera, behind the scenes video of the band on tour, monthly question-and-answer sessions and more. It'll also kick off with a contest, calling for fan photo submissions with their flexi discs. All will be featured in the first month's launch when the band will also choose one winner to receive a limited-edition signed skate deck in collaboration with GIRL Skateboards and VIP guest list for two to any show, anywhere in the world, they play in 2023-2024.

L7 will kick off the "In Your Space" U.S. tour on September 14, which includes stops at Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals. Following their blistering performance at Punk Rock Bowling in Las Vegas and their highly successful 2022 "Bricks Are Heavy" 30th-anniversary tour, the band is excited to tear it up at some intimate stages for a rib-rattling, in-your-face night of rock and roll. The "Cooler Than Mars" four-pack flexi disc single will also be included as part of a 15-capacity/show L7 Experience VIP tour package, which also includes the fan club subscription, VIP access to soundcheck for one full song, photo op, early re-entry and early access to merch.

"The energy and vibe that smaller venues allow is something that we always want to stay connected to," Donita Sparks shares, "and with a new single coming soon, we can't wait to see our crowd up close and in the flesh."

North American tour dates:

Sep. 14 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Wonder Bar

Sep. 16 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Sep. 17 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Hall

Sep. 18 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Sep. 21 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

Oct. 02 - Los Angeles, CA @ Venice West

Oct. 03 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

Oct. 05 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 07 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's

Formed in 1985, L7 went on indefinite hiatus in 2001. A 2015 reunion tour was followed by the documentary "L7: Pretend We're Dead" in 2016.

L7's first album in 20 years, "Scatter The Rats", was released in May 2019 via Joan Jett's Blackheart Records. At the time, Sparks told the Asbury Park Press that new music was never part of the reunion strategy. "New music was not in the plan at all," she said. "We just got together to do reunion shows, and that just really kind of took off and we wanted to keep playing shows, we really enjoyed connecting with our fans again.

"Playing rock is fun and we hadn't done it in a long time and we realized, 'Wow, this is really fun again,' so we thought, 'If we want to keep doing this, we should put out new music.' And we felt we still had stuff to say and still wanted to express ourselves with new stuff."

Photo credit: Robert Fagan