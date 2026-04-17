PHIL CAMPBELL's Sons To Honor Late MOTÖRHEAD Guitarist At This Year's HELLA ROCK FESTIVAL

PHIL CAMPBELL'S BASTARD SONS will headline this year's Hella Rock Festival, set to take place September 5 at HMV Empire, an independently owned music venue located in the heart of Coventry, United Kingdom's city center.

MOTÖRHEAD guitarist Phil Campbell and his band PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS were originally scheduled to headline the 2026 edition of Hella Rock before his passing in March earlier this year. Now, his sons and his BASTARD SONS bandmates Dane, Todd and Tyla will take to the stage under the PHIL CAMPBELL'S BASTARD SONS banner to honor his legacy, delivering a high-energy tribute to his work with MOTÖRHEAD in what promises to be one of the most unforgettable moments in the festival's history. Also appearing on the bill are TAILGUNNER, KING KRAKEN, SILVEROLLER, HELL'S ADDICTION, BETH BLADE AND THE BEAUTIFUL DISASTERS, SUNS OF REST and WÄLKER.

"We knew straight away this year had to mean more," festival director James Pilling said. "Losing Phil Campbell hit the whole rock community hard, and we have worked closely with his family to make sure this is done right."

Attendees will have the chance to pay their respects with Phil's iconic guitar rig on display at the venue, alongside tour backdrops from throughout his career. There will also be a memorial book open for fans to share their own stories and messages.

This year, the Road Crew Stage will feature for the first time. A second stage for stripped-back acoustic sets. Hella Rock has also teamed up with Road Crew beer to keep the drinks flowing in true MOTÖRHEAD style.

Campbell was a member of MOTÖRHEAD from 1984 through 2015, and for the last 20 years of the band's existence was its sole guitarist, appearing on classic releases such as "Orgasmatron", "1916" and "Bastards", among others. With MOTÖRHEAD founder Lemmy's 2015 passing, MOTÖRHEAD came to an abrupt end.

Phil began his musical journey at age 10, when he picked up a guitar for the very first time. By the time he turned 13 he semi-professionally partook in a cabaret band called CONTRAST. Later on he was playing all across South Wales in a band called ROCKTOPUS and in the year of 1979 he formed the heavy metal band PERSIAN RISK.

During a HAWKWIND gig, at only 12 of age, Phil was lucky enough to get hold of MOTÖRHEAD frontman Lemmy's autograph. So, when Lemmy was holding auditions for a new MOTÖRHEAD guitarist, due to the departure of Brian Robertson in 1983, Phil decided to try out. Although seeking out only one guitarist, upon discovering the roaring synergy between Phil and guitarist Michael "Würzel" Burston, Lemmy decided to keep them both.

In October 2019, Phil released his first-ever solo record, "Old Lions Still Roar". The album, which had been in the works for more than five years, included guest appearances by Rob Halford (JUDAS PRIEST),Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER) and Alice Cooper, among others.

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS released their third album, "Kings Of The Asylum", in September 2023 through Nuclear Blast Records. It was PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS' first and only studio release to feature singer Joel Peters.