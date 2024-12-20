PHIL LYNOTT Musical 'Moonlight' Adds Shows Due To Phenomenal Demand

Due to the phenomenal demand and after selling out the first three dates, three extra shows have now been added to "Moonlight: The Philip Lynott Enigma" on June 20-22, 2025. Tickets for are €39.20 on sale now through Ticketmaster.

It's time to go beyond the headlines to tell one of the most important Irish music stories of the last 50 years. "Moonlight" is an expansive rock/theater production that explores the early life of Philip Lynott who rose from the streets of Dublin to influence and inspire a generation of musicians around the world.

"Moonlight" focuses on Lynott's early years and the first phase of THIN LIZZY, covering the period in the late 1960s and early '70s in Dublin and London.

This is an honor production created by John Merrigan and Danielle Morgan and is a deeper portrait of a true poet who deserves a place alongside Oscar Wilde and Brendan Behan in the pantheon of great Irish writers. Peter M. Smith, under the direction of Jason Figgis, plays Lynott, supported by a stellar cast and live band that rocks out the THIN LIZZY hits and all-new original music.

Peter M. Smith said: "When offered the chance to play the role of Philip Lynott, I was truly honoured as an actor, as a proud Dubliner, and as a THIN LIZZY fanatic. Too much has been said about the rockstar lifestyle — it is a tired subject. This production seeks to honor Philip Lynott for what he was — a literary great and consummate artist."

Smith has previously appeared in TV drama "Who Is Erin Carter?" and the 2014 movie "Davin".

In a statement, Merrigan and Morgan said, "We explore his character in depth and authentically — it's time to move beyond the headlines and clichés. This is an honor piece, telling the less well-known side of Lynott's story — honestly and powerfully.

"In the research, we have had numerous meetings and discussions with Lynott's contemporaries — people who were 'in the room' at key moments of the story who have generously shared their time and encouragement."