PHIL MOGG Once Again Rules Out More UFO Live Shows: 'I Don't Think You Can Go Back To Things Like That'

During an April 30 appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", UFO frontman Phil Mogg was asked for an update on his health. The now-78-year-old British-born musician, who suffered a heart attack in August 2022, said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "[My health is] pretty good. I could probably beat you around the block, a race, depending on what's at the end of the race, like the prize. But, no, it's pretty good. Pretty good."

Asked by "Trunk Nation" host Eddie Trunk if that means he has "no issues" and is in a "good spot" right now with his overall health, Phil clarified: "No, [I have] plenty of issues. It's like an old car — bits fall off. It's sort of, you go for an MOT [British Ministry Of Transport test, an annual inspection of vehicle safety] now, and government check out, see whether everything's working. As it is, as you get slightly older, you notice certain things, which I'm sure most people do."

Mogg also talked about "My Years With UFO", the recently released album and accompanying tour from Michael Schenker during which the legendary German guitarist revisited his classic years with UFO from 1972 to 1978. Asked if he had any thoughts about Michael re-recording some of those songs and embarking on a tour focused on his UFO period, Phil said, "Well, I checked the PRS," referring to PRS For Music, which ensures songwriters and composers get paid when their music is played, performed, or streamed worldwide. Asked if he saw "some money from [Michael] playing the songs", Phil said: "I hope so… No, I didn't. I kind of looked here and thought, 'Wow.' I sort of went, 'Wow. You are playing in a band, doing a cover band, playing cover songs of your own songs.' I find that kind of thing a bit tacky. Personally, if I was really looking to do new material, because you can put those numbers into your own set, if you want, but to do an actual whole tour with them is… well, quite unusual. But I'm sure it was good. I wonder about some of the songs, doing them without a professional singer. [Laughs] Oh, stop it. See, look, you got me going, Eddie… No. Do you know what? I didn't actually take much notice of it. It's great. It's good that someone's out there playing the tunes."

Asked if he has any "interest in any way, shape, or form to do a proper final farewell UFO show in some way", Phil said: "No. I think that's like one of those kind of romances you can't go back to. It's an affair you had, which was great, and you dream and you say, 'Oh, that was great.' You feel like the woman [in question], you think [the relationship] was marvelous, and you go back to [it], and you go, 'Nah, [it] wasn't.'"

He continued: "I don't think you can go back to things like that. And I don't think you can kind of recreate it even. I mean, it'd be a bit of a laugh, but that's about it. No, I wouldn't want to try and get that back. It was a one-off, or a two-off, whatever, and I think I kind of like to leave things like that."

Mogg previously discussed the possibility of future UFO live appearances during an August 2024 interview with Seb Di Gatto of The Metal Gods Meltdown. Asked if the band was "definitely finished" and "never coming back", he responded at the time: "No, I think we've reached that point now. I believe when [bassist] Pete [Way] went, that it kind of took the wind out of our sails, out of the band, really. I know he was going a bit loopy, but he had a lot of the character which was in the band. So, no, we couldn't replace him. And no, definitely not. No. I think that'd end up being like the Frank Sinatra tour, wouldn't it? What's the other band? SCORPIONS kept retiring, didn't they?"

Mogg continued: "The other thing is when you say, 'This is our last tour,' that really should be, because people come along and they've spent their money getting there or doing whatever for the last tour, and then if you turn around and do another one, they go, 'Oh, you've just done your last tour. I've just paid 50 quid for that.' It would be a little bit unfair."

Asked how he would like UFO and Phil Mogg to be remembered in the years to come, Phil said: "Just as a cracking good little band. Nothing too glorious, but just… You know when you go, like I do, I'd seen THE ANIMALS at Club Noreik in Tottenham when I was about 14, 15. And I always would go, 'Oh, that was a good band. I really enjoyed that night.' And I enjoyed Eric Burdon. So, I think that's compliment enough."

Mogg also addressed UFO's future in April 2024 in an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock. Asked if there was still "more to do" with the band, he responded: "No, no. I think it's come to a conclusion. We did that last U.K. tour in 2019, just before COVID. So that was kind of the end of it, and the time was right."

In August 2022 Phil was rushed to the hospital where he had two stents implanted into his coronary arteries. This is known medically as a coronary angioplasty and aims to re-open the blocked coronary artery by inserting one or more stents. This helps keep the narrowed artery open.

UFO's farewell tour was scheduled to kick off on October 15, 2022 at the De Casino in Sint-Niklaas, Belgium and run through a final show at the Fuzz Club in Athens, Greece on October 29, 2022.

When the news of Mogg's heart attack was first made public, UFO said in a statement: "On Thursday September 1st, 2022 — after having performed several detailed examinations in the past days — the doctors pronounced a strict performance ban for Mogg until further notice. This is why the entire Last Orders farewell tour, which was supposed to lead across Europe from October 15 to 29, 2022 before ending in Athens, had to be cancelled.

"If and when the tour or — at the very least — individual shows can be made up for, is currently completely unclear and will depend on Mogg's recovery, among other things. His rehabilitation therapy will be starting in about six weeks. According to the doctors, it is not yet possible to give any concrete statements about the duration and scope of the treatment."

In 2021, UFO announced that it would embark on its final tour featuring a series of exclusive concerts in summer 2022 to bid farewell to its fans in style. UFO was scheduled to play the very last concert of in Athens, where the band performed its first show featuring current guitarist Vinnie Moore in February 2004.

When UFO's final concert was first announced, Mogg was anticipating this very special farewell show with mixed feelings, while also very much looking forward to UFO once again meeting their extensive fan base between summer and autumn 2022.

Mogg, who turned 78 in April, said at the time: "After so many years with countless highlights, fantastic experiences and lots of beautiful memories — as well as some difficult moments, naturally — it'll be a worthy finale to say goodbye to your fans in person. I know that there are bound to be some very emotional moments on both sides."

In his original statement announcing UFO's final tour, Mogg said the decision was "a long time coming," adding that while "being out on the road isn't always tremendously luxurious and although the playing is as great as it ever was, the stuff that surrounds it becomes very tiresome. I always told myself that when I reached that stage, I would step down, and that's what I'm going to do. This is the right time for me to quit."

UFO guitarist/keyboard player Paul Raymond died in April 2019. He appeared on more than a dozen of UFO's albums, including "Lights Out" and the live classic "Strangers In The Night".

UFO's most recent lineup included original members Mogg and drummer Andy Parker, as well as Moore, who joined in 2003, and Rob De Luca (bass),a member since 2012.

UFO's latest release was the 2017 covers collection "The Salentino Cuts".

Phil's new band MOGGS MOTEL released its self-titled album in September 2024. A follow-up LP is currently in the works.

Image credit: Best In Purple