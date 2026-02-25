PHILIP ANSELMO Blasts A.I.-Generated Rumors About His Health: It's All 'Bull****', He Says

PANTERA frontman Philip Anselmo has cleared the air after a series of fake A.I.-generated posts claimed he was facing devastating health news, including that he was battling blood cancer.

On Tuesday (February 24),the 57-year-old musician took to social media to shut it all down and reassured fans he is perfectly fine.

"Ladies and gentlemen, Philip H. Anselmo here," he said in the video, which can be seen below. "There's an A.I. page that is going bananas about me, and it's putting out bullshit, bullshit, bullshit. I'm healthy as a horse. There's incredible stuff going on. Mixing the new DOWN. KING PARROT is coming into town. Performing the new EN MINOR in the studio, trying to get that finished. There's a zillion things going on. Anyway, I hope everybody else is healthy, as we are over here. Much love to you, and thank you everyone who wished me a speedy recovery and all that. Come on. Damn A.I. shit."

Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown are joined in PANTERA's current lineup by guitarist Zakk Wylde (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) and drummer Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX).

The new PANTERA lineup made its live debut in December 2022 at Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest.

It was first reported in July 2022 that Anselmo and Brown would unite with Wylde and Benante for a world tour under the PANTERA banner.

The band is headlining a number of major festivals across North America and Europe and staging some of its own headline tours. They have also supported METALLICA on a massive stadium tour in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

According to Billboard, the lineup has been given a green light by the estates of the band's founders, drummer Vincent "Vinnie Paul" Abbott and guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, as well as Brown, who in 2021 said Wylde wouldn't tour with PANTERA if a reunion were to happen. It's unclear what changed his mind.

New Orleans native Anselmo joined PANTERA — led by the aforementioned Abbott brothers Darrell and Vincent — in 1986. After starting in Arlington, Texas in 1981 as a glam-metal band, PANTERA moved in a heavier direction by the time Anselmo joined, culminating in the release of the act's 1990 major label debut "Cowboys From Hell", which featured a unique thrash-influenced, hard-grooving metal direction that would prove hugely influential over the course of the ensuing decades.

Following the breakthrough success of 1992's "Vulgar Display Of Power" — which has since been certified double platinum —Philip, Darrell, Rex and Vinnie Paul returned in March 1994 with "Far Beyond Driven". Following its No. 1 debut, "Far Beyond Driven" remained on the Billboard album chart for seven more months and many still regard it as the heaviest album to ever top the chart.