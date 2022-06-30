POISON Pulls Out Of Nashville Stop Of 'The Stadium Tour' After BRET MICHAELS Falls Ill

POISON has been forced to cancel its appearance at tonight's "The Stadium Tour" concert in Nashville, Tennessee after the band's lead singer Bret Michaels fell ill.

Earlier tonight (Thursday, June 30), Bret's POISON bandmates came out on stage and announced to the audience at Nissan Stadium that he had to be hospitalized "because of an allergic reaction to medication."

An hour prior to the official announcement, Metal Sludge reported that Michaels had tested positive for COVID-19, forcing POISON to pull out of the event.

Earlier today, POISON announced that it was canceling the VIP meet-and-greet with members of the band in Nashville "due to COVID positive cases within the POISON touring party". Not long after, it was announced that POISON was scrapping its appearance at the concert altogether.

POISON's long-delayed North American trek with DEF LEPPARD, MÖTLEY CRÜE and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS was originally planned for 2020 and later moved to 2021 and then to 2022. "The Stadium Tour" will conclude on September 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"The Stadium Tour" marks the CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell tour. CRÜE toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017, but this jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.

Michaels, who is a father to two daughters, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was just six years old. He has lived a very busy and full life despite the diabetes but has battled some additional health issues in recent years. In 2009, Michaels was injured while performing on the Tony Awards. The following year, he had a brain hemorrhage and also underwent an emergency appendectomy. In 2014, Michaels had kidney surgery. In January 2020, Bret underwent two separate surgeries — one to repair a torn rotator cuff and another to have a patch of skin cancer removed.

The 59-year-old rocker continues to raise funds and awareness for not only diabetic causes, but St. Jude Children's Hospital, PetSmart charities and more.

In 2018, POISON completed the "Nothin' But A Good Time" tour with CHEAP TRICK and POP EVIL.

POISON's last album of new material was 2002's "Hollyweird". An album of covers, "Poison'd", followed in 2007.

