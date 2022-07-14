POISON: 'Story Of Their Songs' To Premiere On REELZ This Weekend

"Poison: Story Of Their Songs" will premiere on Reelz on Sunday, July 17 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. The show uncovers the inspiration behind the songs that took POISON from humble beginnings living in abandoned buildings to the top of the charts from their first and risqué hit "Talk Dirty To Me" to the signature ballad that was almost never released in "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" to the track that left fans puzzled over the exact meaning behind "Unskinny Bop".

Having honed their sound, sensational stage show and famous androgynous image on Los Angeles's Sunset Strip rock scene, POISON's first Top 40 Billboard hit came in the form of second single "Talk Dirty To Me". Video director Jean Pellerin reveals how he captured the band's sense of fun and feelgood energy in the song's music video, helping it become an MTV favorite. In 1988, POISON released the rock ballad "Every Rose Has Its Thorn". Although their record company were initially reluctant to release it — believing it to be "too country" — it would become their biggest ever hit, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard chart. More hits followed, including the pop rock smash "Unskinny Bop". The meaning of the song's title has remained a mystery to many, but road crew member Riki Valentine reveals that "Unskinny Bop" doesn't actually mean anything; it was just a phrase that fit the melody when they were writing it. Despite their huge success, it wasn't all plain sailing for POISON. Those close to the band — including producer Jim Faraci and video director Shane Stanley — share memories of the fall-outs and rock 'n' roll excess that went on behind the scenes, culminating in singer Bret Michaels and guitarist C.C. DeVille coming to blows backstage at the 1991 MTV Music Video Awards.

POISON's long-delayed North American trek with DEF LEPPARD, MÖTLEY CRÜE and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS was originally planned for 2020 and later moved to 2021 and then to 2022. "The Stadium Tour" will conclude on September 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"The Stadium Tour" marks the CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell tour. CRÜE toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017, but this jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.

In 2018, POISON completed the "Nothin' But A Good Time" tour with CHEAP TRICK and POP EVIL.

POISON's last album of new material was 2002's "Hollyweird". An album of covers, "Poison'd", followed in 2007.