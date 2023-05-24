  • facebook
POISON's BRET MICHAELS On Last Year's 'The Stadium Tour': 'Everyone On That Tour Was Great'

May 24, 2023

In a new interview with "THAT Rocks!", the weekly YouTube series hosted by Eddie Trunk, Jim Florentine and Don Jamieson, POISON singer Bret Michaels reflected on last year's "The Stadium Tour" which saw his band performing alongside MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD and JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I wanna make very clear: I'm a big fan. Joan Jett was incredible. The first band was CLASSLESS ACT. They were great — great musicians. Joan, same thing; the playing was great.

"When you think about this, every rock band… You want it to be dark [out when the band is performing outdoors]. You're, like, 'I wanna see the lights, the pyro,' all this stuff that POISON and myself have done for years. But the opportunity to go out there and…

"I'm a big fan of DEF LEPPARD, a big fan of MÖTLEY CRÜE," he continued. "And everyone on that tour was great. Everyone got along. I'd go out and see their shows. You see all the pictures of Tommy [Lee, MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer] on the side of the stage watching us play. I'm up there, hanging out, watching Joan and DEF LEPPARD. Honest to God, it was a great moment."

This past February, Michaels was full of praise for DEF LEPPARD, telling the "Pete McMurray Show" about the British rockers: "They're ageless. And their music… I've gotta tell you what I love about LEPPARD… Beside being super-awesome, nice guys, they have a lot big hits, but you know what's great about 'em? They also — like myself; I'm saying as an artist — like to throw in new music in their set. And me, as a fan, I like to hear a new song.

"Listen, I wanna hear the classic hits — don't ever misunderstand me — but the reason they became hits is because someone spun them and played them so we could hear them," he explained. "And I love that they threw in new stuff, mixed it in with all their hits. And it was great."

Bret will hit the road in July for a limited run of live dates for his 2023 "Parti-Gras" tour. Michaels has created this tour with a Mardi Gras feel in celebration of his great fans and hit music. The renowned rockstar will bring a few of his rocker friends along for a mashup of all-killer, no-filler hits featuring special guests NIGHT RANGER and JEFFERSON STARSHIP with special appearances from Steve Augeri (former lead singer of JOURNEY) and Mark McGrath (SUGAR RAY),plus a nightly surprise guest to rock your world.

Presented by Live Nation, the 12-city limited date run kicks off on Thursday, July 13 at the one and only Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan; known for its epic concerts and parties, going on to make stops across the U.S. including at The Pavilion at Star Lake, in his birthplace of Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania),Holmdel (New Jersey),Tinley Park (Illinois),Tampa (Florida),and more before wrapping up in Charlotte (North Carolina) at PNC Music Pavilion on August 6. The tour promises to be a modern-day throwback to epic tailgate parties, positive energy, and a much needed nothing but a good vibe.

Two months ago, it was reported that Bret was putting the finishing touches on his new inspirational book titled "Bet On Yourself: Don't Crash & Burn… Crash & Learn", tentatively set for a fall 2023 release. The book will serve as a motivational, inspirational and entrepreneurial guide where Bret will take readers on a journey, highlighting lessons, pulling from highs and lows of his own life in an effort to realize the unbroken fighting spirit in all of us.

