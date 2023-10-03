  • facebook
POISON's BRET MICHAELS Opens Up About Latest Skin Cancer Scare: I Am 'Not Completely Out Of The Woods Yet'

October 3, 2023

Bret Michaels says that the recent passing of popular singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who died after a four-year battle with Merkel cell skin cancer, prompted him to see his own doctor.

Earlier today (Tuesday, October 3),the POISON singer, who turned 60 in March, shared a post-surgery photo of the left side of his stomach, just above the hip, and he included the following message: "Just knowing that I absolutely love the outdoors & the sun but with the recent passing of my friend Jimmy Buffett, I decided it was time for a more recent check up of something I thought was nothing. Turns out, it was something. But, thanks to an incredible discovery & biopsy by my doctor Darren West and a quick reaction for this procedure on Friday just before the Texas show, I'm here to say that there's not enough words of gratitude for all that doctors do for so many of us which not only may have saved my life but surely extended it and, although not completely out of the woods yet, I feel strongly all will be great. Much love & gratitude to my family that encouraged me to get this check up.

"So...to all my friends that love the outdoors & the sun as much as I do - all I can say is, get checked so we can keep living & rocking the outdoors," he added. "You are never out of the fight until the fight is out of you…Remain unbroken, my friends!"

This is not the first skin cancer scare for Bret, who announced back in January 2020 that he would undergo treatment for the cancer which is usually caused by the sun's harmful rays. He didn't disclose what type of skin cancer he had or how serious his diagnosis was, but he assured fans that he was being treated by "incredible specialists who are both positive for great results."

In March 2020, Bret told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation" about his surgery to have a patch of skin cancer removed: "What happened was… I'm a guy, I admit it, I like being out in the sun, I like having a great time. I usually do the right thing and spray and protect, but sometimes it's not gonna stop it. And it happened, and we thought we got it, and then when it came back, it took it to another level. It got a little scary for a moment, but all is great.

"The thing is, and I say this all the time, I'm one of those guys — I'm hands-on, I'm living it, I'm doing it, and with it just comes all the years, again, as we've talked a zillion times, about being a diabetic," he continued. "As best as you take care of your health, things are just gonna happen. You just keep on keeping on and rocking. I'm here to have another great tour and another great year."

Michaels survived one of his most difficult health years to date in 2010 when he faced an emergency appendectomy, a brain hemorrhage and heart surgery.

"I dealt with a lot of health issues during that year, and by the grace of God and a lot of hard work and therapy, I'm still on the good side of the dirt and having a good time," he told People in December 2019.

The rocker, who is a father to two daughters, is a lifelong Type 1 juvenile diabetic who continues to raise funds and awareness for not only diabetic causes, but St. Jude Children's Hospital, PetSmart charities and more.

Last year, POISON completed "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS.

