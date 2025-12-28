POISON's RIKKI ROCKETT Believes There Are Successful Rock Musicians Who Are Autistic

In a recent interview with Kadin McElwain of Autism Digest, POISON drummer Rikki Rockett spoke about the fact that people with autism are highly creative, imaginative individuals who often have special talents in areas such as art and music. Explaining that autism may be disabling for musicians on the spectrum in social settings, but it doesn't hinder them when it comes to making music, Rikki said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think there are artists that are autistic. There's artists that are ADHD [Attention-Deficit / Hyperactivity Disorder], I think I'm probably ADD [Attention Deficit Disorder] myself.

"Here's the thing: a lot of autistic people can multitask in ways that people that don't [have autism] can't," Rikki continued. "And I've found that sometimes it's a superpower — literally. And you cannot judge a book by its cover. And the cool thing is, is that at least for the most part — and this isn't across the board — but for the most part, I feel like musicians who are a little more open to all kinds of different people, as long as they have something to contribute and they're being creative, I think other musicians listen to other musicians, and if they don't, they usually don't last that long. You can usually pick 'em out. They're usually not the ones that are the cream of the crop. It's the ones that are very open-minded. And I would recommend that artists listened, if a neurodivergent artist had a great song idea, for example, listen to the song. Listen to the song. Maybe it's not good. Maybe it's something that you never, ever would've thought, because it's coming from somebody that perceives things just a little bit different than you do, and that's key."

