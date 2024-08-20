POP EVIL And BAD WOLVES Announce Fall 2024 'The Animal Instinct Tour'

POP EVIL and BAD WOLVES will team up for the co-headlining "The Animal Instinct Tour" in the fall. The U.S. trek will kick off on November 6 in Cincinnati, Ohio and stretch to November 30 in Lexington, Kentucky. It will feature special guests SIERRA PILOT and ONI. General ticket sales will start on Friday, August 23 at 10 a.m. local time.

"It's difficult to express how excited I am to get back on the road again with the boys," says BAD WOLVES guitarist Doc Coyle. "Co-headlining with a powerhouse like POP EVIL will be a real treat for fans of both bands and will keep us on our toes to bring our A-game every night. It's a true honor to share the stage with them, SIERRA PILOT and ONI. BAD WOLVES will be performing an eclectic set including songs from 'Die About It' that we haven't played yet, and I'm sure some surprises. The band is firing on all cylinders right now, and this will be a hell of a way to close out 2024. LFG, Wolfpack!!!"

"We are stoked to announce 'The Animal Instinct Tour' with our friends in BAD WOLVES." shares POP EVIL. "This tour will be full of high energy and radio hits from start to finish. Can't wait to see you all out there!"

"The Animal Instinct Tour" dates

Nov. 06 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

Nov. 07 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian

Nov. 08 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

Nov. 09 - Albany, NY - Empire

Nov. 10 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

Nov. 12 - Cleveland, OH – Temple Live

Nov. 13 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue

Nov. 14 - St Louis, MO - Red Flag

Nov. 15 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

Nov. 16 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

Nov. 17 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Druid City

Nov. 19 - Fort Smith, AR – Temple Live

Nov. 20 - Lawrence, KS - The Grenada

Nov. 22 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz

Nov. 23 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II

Nov. 24 - Omaha, NE - Admiral

Nov. 26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Nov. 27 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's

Nov. 29 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

Nov. 30 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

POP EVIL recently returned with the utterly scorching new single "What Remains". It serves as the dawn of a new era for POP EVIL, which the band promises will be its most sonically heavy. The song was No. 1 Most Added with 55 stations and just debuted at 33 on the active rock radio charts, and is climbing.

About the new single, POP EVIL singer Leigh Kakaty stated: "Over the years, I've been faced with torment; departures, failures, and uphill climbs. It takes a reckoning to strip us to our core and confront our true selves. What endures beyond these trials is who you are, your essence. That is what remains. On our upcoming album, we have dared ourselves to make the most lyrically raw and sonically heavy album of our career. 'What Remains' sets the tone of what is to come."

Kakaty also confirmed the new lineup, saying, "We are also proud to officially announce the newest member of the POP EVIL lineup — Blake Allison." Allison is replacing departed member Hayley Cramer on drums, joining Kakaty and bandmates, guitarists Dave Grahs and Nick Fuelling, and bassist Joey "Chicago" Walser.

BAD WOLVES — John Boecklin (drums),Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz (lead vocals),Doc Coyle (lead guitar, backing vocals),Kyle Konkiel (bass, backing vocals) and AJ Rebollo (vocals, guitars)— will be out in support of their acclaimed 2023 album "Die About It". The album includes hit single "Legends Never Die" (which peaked at No. 3 on the Active Rock radio charts) and the crushing track "Hungry For Life" which features Grammy-nominated rock singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry. Co-produced with Josh Gilbert (AS I LAY DYING) alongside Boecklin and DL, "Die About It" is "gifted in fusing heavy riffs, radio-friendly melodies, and unique musical prowess." BAD WOLVES has previously garnered five No. 1-charting active rock radio singles and has received 1.8 billion global streams and over 750 million video views throughout their career.