Pop Star DEMI LOVATO Wears VOIVOD Shirt While Signing Copies Of Her New Album (Video)

Pop singer Demi Lovato has posted a video of her signing copies of her upcoming album, "Holy Fvck", while wearing a VOIVOD t-shirt.

VOIVOD drummer Michel "Away" Langevin shared Demi's video and he wrote in an accompanying message: "Demi Lovato with her VOÏVOD shirt!"

Last week, during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", Lovato spoke about her experience going to see Norwegian symphonic black metal band DIMMU BORGIR a decade and a half ago.

"There was this band called DIMMU BORGIR," she said. "And I went to their show [in 2007]. They were like a Norwegian black metal band or something. And I was at the show, and I just happened to be in the center, where the mosh pit happens. But everyone — they were, like, grown men, and I was this 14-year-old girl. So I had to climb my way out and crowd-surf to the front of the stage. And I lost my shoe. It was a great time."

Demi previously discussed going to see DIMMU BORGIR two years ago in an interview with the "Ride Or Cry" podcast. She said: "I was in the middle of the crowd. In the middle of the mosh [pit], actually. I was only 14 and I was a tiny little thing. I was in the middle of the mosh and there were these grown-ass men headbanging. But then I got claustrophobic and a little scared so I crowd-surfed to the front."

She added: "I loved moshing because you could just get your aggression out and nobody cares."

In a 2008 MTV interview, Lovato named LAMB OF GOD, JOB FOR A COWBOY, ABIGAIL WILLIAMS and DIMMU BORGIR as some of her favorite bands.

"It's so completely different from anything else," Lovato has said of her love of metal. "You've got vocals that I can't do, the double bass drums, the incredible guitar solos … every part of the band does more difficult stuff than your average rock band does. I listen to these bands, and I wish I could do all of that, but I can't."

Lovato is about to hit the road in support of her eighth studio album, "Holy Fvck", which will be released on August 19 via Island Records. The LP's first single, "Skin Of My Teeth", was made available last month.

The follow-up to last year's "Dancing With The Devil…The Art Of Starting Over", "Holy Fvck" is reportedly a departure from Lovato's typical pop aesthetic and features a more punk-rock-flavored sound.

Lovato implied that "Holy Fvck" would usher in a new era for her after she posted a photo in January along with the caption, "A funeral for my pop music." She later told Rolling Stone that fans can expect to hear some "heaviness" in her new sound.

"It's a new era reminiscent of my first era," she said. "I'm ever-evolving, ever-changing. I'd like to put the rest of my music behind me and start fresh in this new era for this next album — but I do that every album cycle."

Lovato's current touring band includes former ALICE COOPER guitarist Nita Strauss.

Nita made her live debut with Demi with a performance of Lovato's new single, "Substance" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!".