POPPY Announces 'Constantly Nowhere' Summer 2026 North American Tour With LANDMVRKS And THOUSAND BELOW

POPPY Announces 'Constantly Nowhere' Summer 2026 North American Tour With LANDMVRKS And THOUSAND BELOWFebruary 17, 2026
Twice-Grammy-nominated transcendent singer, songwriter, and subversive performance artist Poppy has announced her "Constantly Nowhere" North American tour. Support on the Live Nation-promoted run will come from the French metalcore group LANDMVRKS and the post-hardcore band THOUSAND BELOW.
Tickets are first available with a Citi presale (details below). The artist ticket presale begins at 12:00 p.m. local time tomorrow, February 18. All presales end at 11:59 p.m. local time on Thursday, February 19. General on-sale tickets are available on Friday, February 20 at 10 a.m. local time.
Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, February 18 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 19 at 11:59 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
The newly announced North American shows follow on the heels of Poppy's highly anticipated seventh studio album, "Empty Hands". The LP draws from eclectic influences, with industrial elements, pop sensibilities, and moments that call back to Poppy's surrealist roots with her signature uncanny, machine-like voice. The "Constantly Nowhere" tour brings the album to the stage for the first time.
After bringing the "Constantly Nowhere" tour to Australia and Europe this spring, the North American leg stops in a variety of major cities including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C, Nashville, and more.
North American tour dates:
July 7 - Washington, DC @ Echostage
July 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
July 10 - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
July 11 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner***
July 13 - Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS
July 15 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
July 17 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Belknap Park**
July 18 - Mansfield, OH @ Ohio State Reformatory*
July 19 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
July 21 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club - The Eagles Ballroom Club Stage***
July 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
July 24 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
July 25 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
July 27 - Omaha, NE @ The Admiral***
July 29 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
July 31 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
August 2 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
August 3 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
August 5 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater***
August 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
August 8 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
August 9 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center
August 11 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
August 12 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
August 13 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
August 15 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando
August 16 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
August 18 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
August 19 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
*** Non-Live Nation show
** Upheaval festival
* Inkarceration festival
This tour news follows a series of successes for Poppy. Her collaboration "End Of You" with EVANESCENCE's Amy Lee and SPIRITBOX's Courtney LaPlante just topped Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. This marked the first time that three women or women-led acts have earned a No. 1 in the 45 years since the chart's creation.
Photo credit: Paris Mumpower