POPPY Releases New Genre-Defying Banger 'They're All Around Us'

Singer, songwriter, subversive performance artist, video director and purveyor of surrealist chaos Poppy has released a new song called "They're All Around Us". The track, which was produced and co-written by former BRING ME THE HORIZON member Jordan Fish, comes with a new visualizer directed by Sam Cannon. Check it out below.

"They're All Around Us" and the previously released "New Way Out" will both appear on Poppy's upcoming follow-up to 2023's "Zig" album, the details of which have not yet been revealed.

The new songs follow on the heels of Poppy's recent successful collaborations: BAD OMENS' "V.A.N.", and KNOCKED LOOSE's "Suffocate", which broke into the top 10 on Spotify's Viral 50 USA playlist. Poppy brings something special and very different to both releases, showing her versatility as an artist.

Poppy has a series of festival appearances scheduled for the remainder of 2024, including Aftershock, Louder Than Life and Mayhem.

In January, Poppy kicked things off by joining BAD OMENS on the "Concrete Forever" tour across Europe, followed by her headlining her own "Zig" tour throughout the region. In March, Poppy came back stateside and supported AVENGED SEVENFOLD on their month-long North American tour. This summershe opened for THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS on their North American run.

Originating from a dance background, Poppy's first steps in the creative world began with performance art video vignettes. These vignettes evolved, allowing the unique, multi-hyphenate performer to dig deep visually and experiment sonically to create something entirely new. After initially signing to Los Angeles's Sumerian Records, she released her album, 2020's "I Disagree", to much acclaim. Disregarding labels and genres, it tallied over 100 million streams, and the song "Bloodmoney" earned a Grammy nomination for "Best Metal Performance", the first-ever solo female artist nominated in the category.

Poppy's 2023 "Zig" is a reflection of an artist who has been in the public eye since her late teens coming into her own in her late twenties as a woman who knows what she wants and who she is. Pairing immersive, roiling electronics with candy-coated vocals, songs on "Zig" bubble just under the skin. At times, the music's cool lacquer gives way to Poppy's own lacerating screamed lyrics, the perfect complement to dislodging the songs' pointed pop edges. Since its release, "Zig" has earned over 12 million streams globally, launching Poppy to 663 million streams globally. It also reached No. 8 on Billboard's Current Alternative Albums chart and No. 9 on Billboard's Current Rock Albums chart.

Photo credit: Sam Cannon