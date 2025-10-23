POPPY Shares 'Unravel', First Original Solo Single Of 2025

Twice Grammy-nominated transcendent singer, songwriter and subversive performance artist Poppy has shared a new single, "Unravel", via Sumerian Records.

"Unravel" is Poppy at her most vulnerable, fusing haunting vocals and intimate lyrics that culminate in a high-octane, passionate chorus. With each new release, Poppy continuously cements herself as a boundary-pushing artist paving her own experimental metalcore lane. "Unravel" was produced by Jordan Fish (BRING ME THE HORIZON) and co-written by Poppy and Jordan Fish.

The accompanying "Unravel" visualizer captures Poppy as she comes face to face with a tornado in the distance. The video was directed by Sam Cannon, a longstanding collaborator who also directed the visualizers for her 2024 album "Negative Spaces".

Poppy is having a monumental year. "Suffocate", her collaboration with KNOCKED LOOSE, was nominated for "Best Metal Performance" at the 2025 Grammy Awards. She previously made history in 2021 as the first-ever female solo nominee in the category for her solo track "Bloodmoney". From performance art provocateur (see new variety show "Improbably Poppy"),to video director, to sci-fi graphic novel author, to a globe-traveling recording artist whose songbook encompasses anything from brutal metal breakdowns and snappy '60s bubblegum, to trap-pop and grunge-punk, absolutely nothing has been off limits when it comes to Poppy masterfully executing her varied artistic vision.

"Unravel" follows an enigmatic cover of WHAM's holiday favorite "Last Christmas", exclusively for Spotify, and a musical tour de force in collaboration with Amy Lee and Courtney LaPlante titled "End Of You". Upon release, "End Of You" was immediately met with widespread praise and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart.

Poppy recently finished the second leg of her "They're All Around Us" tour, continuing a nearly year-long celebration of her critically acclaimed album "Negative Spaces". Next, Poppy joins LINKIN PARK as support for several South American shows.

Photo credit: Hector Clark