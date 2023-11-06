PORCUPINE TREE Announces 'Closure/Continuation Live' Live Album, Shares New Video

Grammy Award-nominated British rock band PORCUPINE TREE has announced "Closure/Continuation.Live", an all-new live album documenting their triumphant return to the stage in 2022. "Closure/Continuation.Live" arrives via Music For Nations/Megaforce Records on Friday, December 8 in a wide range of formats including 2CD/2Blu-ray deluxe version (with 60-page book in a slipcase),vinyl boxset (with 4 x 12" limited heavyweight clear vinyl),and Blu-ray/DVD (featuring the full live show). Both Blu-ray sets include Dolby Atmos surround sound, 5.1 Audio and 24-bit high-resolution audio. Pre-orders are available now. 500 signed 8"x 8" art prints will be randomly assigned to ensure all pre-orders have an equal chance of receiving one.

Recorded November 7, 2022 at Amsterdam's 17,000-capacity Ziggo Dome, "Closure/Continuation.Live" captures PORCUPINE TREE — Steven Wilson (vocals, guitars, keyboards),Richard Barbieri (keyboards, synthesizers),Gavin Harrison (drums) — at the peak of its powers, playing a superlative set of rapturously received songs including the epic "Harridan", premiering today alongside an official live video streaming now on YouTube.

"Closure/Continuation.Live" — which features Wilson, Barberi and Harrison and touring musicians Randy McStine (guitars) and Nate Navarro (bass) — places the listener/viewer right at the heart of the stage as psychotropic visuals explode alongside songs from 2022's acclaimed eleventh studio album (and first new LP in over twelve years),"Closure/Continuation", as well as classic tracks from their rich canon, including "Trains", "Fear Of A Blank Planet" and "Anesthetize".

One of the most forward-thinking, genre-defying rock bands of any era, PORCUPINE TREE was founded in 1987 by renowned musician/producer Steven Wilson as an outlet for the experimental recordings he was making outside of his acclaimed post-rock duo NO-MAN. With the addition of keyboard player Richard Barbieri and drummer Gavin Harrison, PORCUPINE TREE soon evolved into a proper band, releasing ten studio albums between 1992 and 2009. Each new release saw PORCUPINE TREE exploring new musical ideas, their expansive music shifting from pastoral psychedelic rock and ambient electronic soundscapes to experimental pop and propulsive metal. Later releases like 2007's Grammy Award-nominated "Fear Of A Blank Planet" and 2009's "The Incident" — the band's biggest seller thus far, reaching the Top 25 in both the U.S. and the U.K. — saw PORCUPINE TREE effortlessly melding distinctive genres to create a groundbreaking musical universe all their own.

As relentlessly creative on stage as they are in the studio, PORCUPINE TREE proved innovative live performers known for sonic innovation and inventive visual productions. In October 2010, the band entered a period of hiatus following a spectacular concert at London's Royal Albert Hall — their biggest live show to date.

Recorded quietly and sporadically over the last decade and finished during a period when touring was curtailed in 2020/21, "Closure/Continuation" marked PORCUPINE TREE's long awaited return and most collaborative album of their highly lauded career. A stunning and timely reappearance of one of rock's most consistently innovative and influential bands, the album was met by ecstatic praise and chart success around the world, reaching No. 2 on the official U.K. album chart, No. 1 in Germany, and Top 10 all across Europe. PORCUPINE TREE marked "Closure/Continuation" with a wide ranging, wildly ambitious global tour — their first since October 2010 — that saw them perform to over 150,000 enraptured fans at sold-out arenas across four continents.

"Closure/Continuation.Live" track listing:

CD/Blu-ray box:

2x CDs (full live show),2 Blu-ray discs. Disc 1 features full show + bonus material; disc 2 features Dolby Atmos Surround Sound audio, 5.1 Surround Sound audio and 24-bit high-resolution audio.

01. Blackest Eyes

02. Harridan

03. Of the New Day

04. Rats Return

05. Even Less

06. Drown With Me

07. Dignity

08. The Sound Of Muzak

09. Last Chance To Evacuate Planet Earth Before It Is Recycled

10. Chimera's Wreck

11. Fear Of A Blank Planet

12. Buying New Soul

13. Walk The Plank

14. Sentimental

15. Herd Culling

16. Anesthetize

17. I Drive The Hearse

18. Sleep Together

19. Collapse the Light Into Earth

20. Halo

21. Trains

Blu-ray/ DVD:

1x Blu-ray disc with full live show + Dolby Atmos Surround Sound audio, 5.1 audio and 24-bit high-resolution audio (excluding bonus features),1x DVD of full live show.

01. Blackest Eyes

02. Harridan

03. Of The New Day

04. Rats Return

05. Even Less

06. Drown With Me

07. Dignity

08. The Sound Of Muzak

09. Last Chance To Evacuate Planet Earth Before It Is Recycled

10. Chimera's Wreck

11. Fear of a Blank Planet

12. Buying New Soul

13. Walk The Plank

14. Sentimental

15. Herd Culling

16. Anesthetize

17. I Drive The Hearse

18. Sleep Together

19. Collapse the Light Into Earth

20. Halo

21. Trains

4 x 12" VINYL:

Side A

01. Blackest Eyes

02. Harridan

03. Of The New Day

Side B

01. Rats Return

02. Even Less

03. Drown With Me

Side C

01. Dignity

02. Sound Of Muzak

03. Last Chance to Evacuate Planet Earth Before It Is Recycled

Side D

01. Chimera's Wreck

02. Fear of a Blank Planet

Side E

01. Buying New Soul

02. Walk The Plank

03. Sentimental

Side F

01. Anesthetize

Side G

01. Herd Culling

02. I Drive the Hearse

03. Sleep Together

Side H

01. Collapse the Light Into Earth

02. Halo

03. Trains

Photo credit: Carl Glover