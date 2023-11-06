TOTO Announces Early 2024 Headline Shows

TOTO, featuring guitarist Steve Lukather and singer Joseph Williams has announced details of the band's headline appearances in North America within the planned JOURNEY itinerary from February 2024 through April 2024. Additional shows will be shared in the coming weeks. A European tour will be staged in July/August, with seven performances in Germany announced today. The entire itinerary will be made public shortly which includes the band's return to the U.K.

For North America, an artist pre-sale goes live at 10 a.m. local time the morning of Tuesday, November 7 and ends at 10 p.m. local time Thursday evening (Password: DOGZOFOZ). Local pre-sales will open on Thursday with the public on-sale to follow Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for all appearances are available for purchase here.

The band's European tour will be staged in June 2024 and July 2024. General on-sale for appearances announced today will be live on Friday morning at 10 a.m. local time.

Over the past decade, TOTO has had a major renaissance in popularity like few bands at this point in their career. No individual statistic exhibits this more than achieving the milestone of over 3.4 billion streams at Spotify alone. The total plays of the band's collected works across all platforms is now approaching five billion. Amongst the most listened to recordings, "Africa" accounts for over one billion streams at Spotify alone. The song was recertified by the RIAA eight times platinum.

Individually and collectively, the band's family tree can be heard on an astonishing 5000 albums that together amass a sales history of a half a billion albums. Amongst these recordings, NARAS applauded the performances with hundreds of Grammy nominations. They are pop culture, and are one of the few 1970s bands that have endured the changing trends and styles while continuing to remain relevant.

Lukather, a.k.a. Luke, shares: "There is a refreshing, optimistic enthusiasm to step into the future.

"As long-tenured members of the band, Joe and I want to be on the road continuing to keep the original legacy of the band alive, bringing the music to our multi-generational fan base.

"In 2023, it was truly humbling to perform in front of close to a million fans. And for 2024, we'll stage appearances in front of even more across the globe.

"I've spent more than four and a half decades of my life nurturing this legacy, while enabling the music to continually exist in the live concert setting."

Williams offers: "Luke and I have been through a lot with one another. He's like a brother to me. Our creative partnership has always enriched our lives. As we look ahead, there is nothing but anticipation to bring everything in our minds to life. I can't think of anyone else on Earth I'd rather collaborate with. He is a lifelong, loyal and gifted friend and band mate…we've become The Dogz of Oz!"

Two and a half years ago, Lukather confirmed to Jeff Gaudiosi of MisplacedStraws.com that there are no plans for TOTO to record new music. "There's not gonna be another TOTO record," he said. "What we do is we continue doing what we do. Joe and I can make [solo] records and have some of the cats on it. And we can go out and play as TOTO. And if we get the audience, we pay off the people that sued us, and we go forward."

Lukather continued: "I'm gonna dig in. I don't roll over easily. I've taken a lot of punches over the last 45-plus years — whatever the hell it is; it's a long time. So I can take a punch, man, and I've taken a whole lot of 'em on falsities. But that's okay. It's behind me now. I let it all go. Peace and love to everybody. I don't carry around any hate. I'm, like, 'Okay, life changes. I'm sorry.' It broke my heart too. But it's like getting over a divorce — you've gotta get back on the horse again and do it. And that's what we plan on doing. There's no malicious vibe or, 'I'm gonna get even with anybody.' It's just such a waste of time. I don't wanna play the games anymore."