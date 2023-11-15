PORNO FOR PYROS Announce Farewell Tour, New EP

Los Angeles alternative rock outfit PORNO FOR PYROS will embark on its farewell tour in 2024. After a 26-year touring hiatus, Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins and Peter DiStefano kick off the 16-city trek, produced by Live Nation, on February 13 at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California, making stops across North America in Los Angeles, California; Denver, Colorado; Chicago, Illinois; Toronto, Ontario; Boston, Massachusetts; New York and more before wrapping up in Montclair, New Jersey at The Wellmont Theater on March 10.

30 years since their self-titled album, PORNO FOR PYROS has also begun to debut new music including a new ocean-conscious single "Agua", to be released on November 16.

Farrell shared his excitement for the launch, stating: "Now we're here, and that same heart, that same desire to make music together, has returned. Getting together with these guys has been some of the most fun, the happiest times in my life."

Originally inspired by the bandmembers' close encounters with dolphins on their globe-trotting surfing trips of the '90s, "Agua" reflects their contemporary environmental concerns. The single is part of a forthcoming EP, set to drop in 2024 ahead of the band's touring run.

Last year saw the reunion of the original members (Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano and Martyn LeNoble) for a sold-out show at the Belasco in DTLA. Since then, they have performed at Welcome To Rockville, the Chicago Metro followed by a live performance at Lollapalooza.

Tickets will be available for presale as early as 12 p.m. local time today, with the general on-sale taking place on Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

PORNO FOR PYROS' "Horns, Thorns En Halos" farewell tour dates:

Feb. 13 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory Orange County

Feb. 15 - San Diego, CA - Observatory San Diego

Feb. 17 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater

Feb. 18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

Feb. 21 - Aspen, CO * - Belly Up Aspen*

Feb. 22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Feb. 24 - Omaha, NE - Astro Theatre*

Feb. 26 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed*

Feb. 27 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Feb. 29 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Mar. 02 - Philadelphia, PA - Parx Casino*

Mar. 03 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Mar. 05 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Mar. 07 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

Mar. 08 - New York, NY - Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Mar. 10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

* Not a Live Nation date

PORNO FOR PYROS is an American alternative rock band formed in Los Angeles, California, United States in 1992, following the break-up of JANE'S ADDICTION. The band comprised former JANE'S ADDICTION members Perry Farrell (vocals) and Stephen Perkins (drums),as well as Peter DiStefano (guitar) and Martyn LeNoble (bass),until LeNoble was replaced by Mike Watt during the recording of 1996's "Good God's Urge". The band released two studio albums, "Porno For Pyros" (1993) and "Good God's Urge" (1996),before going on hiatus in 1998. PORNO FOR PYROS has since reunited occasionally, and they have been working on new material as of 2021.

Following the demise of the critically and commercially successful JANE'S ADDICTION, Farrell and Perkins formed PORNO FOR PYROS after acquiring DiStefano and LeNoble. Farrell named the band after seeing an ad for fireworks in a pornographic magazine. The name has also been connected through song lyrics to the Los Angeles riots which occurred in the band's hometown around the time of PORNO FOR PYROS' inception. Prior to releasing their eponymous first album, PORNO FOR PYROS embarked on a nationwide tour to support the new band. By the time the band's debut album was released in 1993, anticipation surrounding the project was enough to briefly drive the album to the No. 3 position on the Billboard 200 chart. The video for the album's second single, "Pets", received heavy airplay on MTV. Following the album's release, PORNO FOR PYROS continued a heavy touring schedule, including an appearance at Woodstock '94 along with a cameo on HBO's "The Larry Sanders Show". Unlike the relatively straight-ahead rock shows that were the hallmark of live JANE'S ADDICTION, PORNO FOR PYROS live shows relied heavily on props, extras and special effects (including pyrotechnics).

Photo credit: Barry Brecheisen (courtesy of Valeska Thomas of Live Nation PR)